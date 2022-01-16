The game against Honduras could just be a friendly, nothing official, but for the striker Miguel Borgia is key, it’s like a gateway to open it and get into the holder of the Colombia selection, in the main one, not in today’s, but in the one that will face Peru and Argentina in the tie. This Sunday’s game (5:30 pm) is tailor-made for you to show that you have the goals that the team from Reinaldo Wheel they hide.

Borja does not play in Europe, he is not even abroad after his return to Junior, but Borja is not a rookie, he is not an unknown, he is not an apprentice scorer, he is not a striker to try to see what comes out, he is not an attacker to take to see what happens. Borja is a striker who scores goals. At 28 years old, he has already been busy in this art. That is why he is there, in the National Team, not only in today’s, which is almost all local, but in the main one. He is one of Rueda’s chips, who knows him well, who trusts him. Especially in these times when the ball in Colombia denies the goal.

Match for Borja

Miguel Borja, forward of Colombia.

As Europe’s strikers cannot be here because it is not a Fifa date, and as Duván Zapata is injured and it is unknown when he will return, and as Falcao and Muriel and Borré score goals from the outside but not here, then Borja is a card that The DT bets him and that it can be a great option. Today he will play the friendly with all eyes on him.

Carlos the ‘Pisces’ Restrepo, DT who had him in the Under-20 National Team, sees him favorably for the tie. “It is important to have him close, to look at the current situation, to continue with the footprint of Selection… The teacher knows him well. Giving him confidence is essential, regardless of whether we have other players in the position. I feel that the friendly is going to be important, interacting with other players… Always having the scorers there is vital, and having them on their toes when it’s their turn. He has had a goal and hopefully he continues to be an alternative for the National Team”, he says.

Borja shone in football training on Wednesday, when he scored three goals against Real Cartagena, and scored another for Junior. Four goals in a span of two hours. Not bad for that of confidence, that little word that scorers invoke so much.

In the only goal that could be seen on Wednesday in networks, because the practice was behind closed doors, Borja received a great pass from Juan Fernando Quintero, controlled with his chest, settled down and took out his rifle. Quintero turned out to be his ideal partner, or is it the other way around. Borja trusts Quintero’s passes. Quintero trusts Borja’s movements. And they will be together in the blank against Honduras.

“With Borja I have a great friendship. I know him from the youth teams. He is a striker who leaves us alone with his movements”, said Quintero.

Borja in the Selection

Colombia-Chile for World Cup qualifying. Photo: Vanexa Romero/The Time

Borja was the happiest when Rueda returned to the National Team. Because he knows him, they know each other, there is an affinity. The DT called him when he made his first call, when Colombia faced Peru and Argentina in the tie, in June 2021. He scored a goal against Argentina.

He took it to the Copa América in Brazil. He made one for Peru. Chile, in September, also scored, and two. He missed the October games due to injury.

He came back against Brazil and Paraguay, the last two games, when neither he nor anyone else could score a goal, because Colombia has gone five games without scoring.

But Borja, among the galaxy of strikers that Rueda has, has been his best area attacker, with four goals. Muriel wears one; Roger Martínez, another, and Falcao, Zapata and Borré, zero!

There is no doubt that being in good shape and with competition is decisive. But if he’s not in his best shape and hasn’t competed, it would be hard to think of that as the solution.

What if it is the solution? Rueda opined: “He is adapting to his Junior club, to a new methodology, with little work. I hope he continues on that scoring streak, motivated; Miguel is one of those players who transforms with the National Team”.

Julio Comesaña, DT of Medellín and who had him in Junior, thinks: “There is no doubt that in a good state of form and with competition it is decisive. But if he’s not in his best shape and hasn’t competed, it would be hard to think of that as the solution. In any case, he is a player with a goal and a game”.

In the last semester he was in Gremio, he played 18 league games and scored 5 goals. But he decided to return to Junior, where he barely readapts. So his pace and his level will be shown today, in a game that means more to him than a friendly.

Friendly

Colombia vs. honors

Time: 5:30 p.m.

TV: Snail Goal

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of THE TIME

@PabloRomeroET

