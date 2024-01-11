Alarms went off in the world of River Plate about the possible departure of Miguel Angel Borja of the 'millionaire' set for this beginning of the year. After the Colombian striker has been one of the most important players on the Martin Demichelis in 2023.

On this occasion, a soccer team from USA would be interested in the services of the 30-year-old attacker from Córdoba to play in the Major League Soccer (MLS) this 2024.

According to the journalist ESPN, Javier Gil Navarrothe team that wants to look for the striker of the The Colombian national team is Austin FC. However, for the moment it is an approach that the Americans have with River Plateand it is a low offer for the claims that the Argentine team would seek.

The set of Texas would have approached the representative of Borja, Juan Pablo Pachón, an offer of 3.5 million dollars for 80 percent of his pass, a figure that is not convincing in Argentina.

The proposal could be quickly rejected by the club Nunez, that in his day paid to Junior from Barranquilla 8 million dollars, and wait for a more tempting offer. Furthermore, those born in the municipality of Tierralta It is the only attack option that the coach has at this moment Martin Demichelis after the departure of the Venezuelan Salomón Rondón.

Borja, At the moment, he has a contract with River Plate until December 2025. The Colombian has played 61 games and scored 23 goals with the crossed wing, in addition to having already accumulated 2,800 minutes in all the competitions in which the forward has been with the Argentine club.

In addition, his exit clause is eight million dollars until December 31 this year, in 2025 it will be four million dollars.

Meanwhile, Miguel Angel Borja is present with River Plate in the preseason that the Argentine club is carrying out in USA.

