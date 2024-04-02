Miguel Borja fails incredible goal option in River Plate match in Copa Libertadores

Four days after suffering his first defeat of the year, the Argentine River Plate He debuted this Tuesday in the Copa Libertadores-2024 against Venezuelan Deportivo Táchira.

The Millionaire team had the presence of the Colombian striker Miguel Borjawho has had a great year full of goals.

Borja, who has 10 goals in the Argentine soccer season this year, was the protagonist in this Libertadores match by missing an incredible scoring opportunity.

Miguel Angel Borja Photo:Juan Ignacio Roncoroni. Efe Share

The 12th minute of the first half was passing when Borja received a cross from the side. The striker was alone, no one was marking him, he was facing the goalkeeper and in an unusual way he headed wide.

Throughout River they regretted this waste of the Colombian striker, who normally does not fail this type of actions. At the time of his mistake, the game was 0-0.

River's Miguel Ángel Borja warms up in a Copa Libertadores group stage match between Deportivo Táchira and River Plate this Tuesday, at the Pueblo Nuevo Sports Center in San Cristóbal (Venezuela). EFE/ Mario Caicedo Photo:EFE Share

Táchira and River Plate make up group H of the Copa Libertadores and this was their debut.

