The Colombian Miguel Ángel Borja had generated a lot of speculation in recent days regarding his future in River Plate. The Cordoban was being tempted by a proposal from United States football in this transfer market and his departure from Argentina was a topic of conversation.

It may be of interest to you: Fifa insists on 'automatic defeat' for racist insults: this is the protocol

However, his departure from River Plate was completely ruled out. The same president of River Plate, Jorge Brito, closed the possibility of Borja leaving the institution and in an interview with ESPN, The manager reported that the forward will continue under the orders of the coach Martin Demichelis.

Photo: Juan Ignacio Roncoroni. Efe

“We are happy because Miguel (Borja) He is a player with unique characteristics and it is important to be able to keep someone from his international hierarchy,” said Jorge Brito.

Borja closes the door to the MLS

The player himself came out this Sunday to bluntly cut off the rumors that led him to the USAafter scoring a goal in his team's 1-0 victory against Pachuca from Mexico He talked about his future.

Also: Pan American Games: Gustavo Petro reacts to a letter sent to him by Panam Sports

“I have been working well, I think I have been aware of what we have ahead of us. We hope to be well. I always have faith that things will go well, not only for me, but as a collective, we always want to win, since I arrived I always thought about that, that I wanted to come to River to make history. I think we are on the right track,” he said in an interview with ESPN.

The striker with a past in Atlético Nacional and Junior de Barranquilla explained that he wants to earn the trust of DT Demichelis and thanked the fans of the crossed band for their support in difficult moments.

“I think so (I'm staying at River), I take this opportunity to thank all the fans, who have treated me and my family very well, they have made me feel very good. I hope to ratify that support that they give me on the field,” he stated.

Austin's low offer

As reported by the journalist ESPN, Javier Gil Navarro, the team that wanted the forward of the The Colombian national team was Austin FC. However, the approach was rejected, due to the low offer that did not convince the Argentine club.

Read here: DT of Sao Paulo vents and explains why James Rodríguez is out of Paulista

The set of Texas would have approached Borja's representativeJuan Pablo Pachón, an offer of $3.5 million for 80 percent of his pass.

The proposal was quickly rejected by the Núñez club, which at the time paid the Junior from Barranquilla 8 million dollars. Furthermore, the one born in the municipality of Tierralta is the only attacking option that coach Martín Demichelis has at this moment after the departure of Venezuelan Salomón Rondón.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO