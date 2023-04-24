Miguel Borja celebrates again: this was his new goal with River Plate

River Plate added their eighth consecutive win with an undefeated fence by winning 2-0 at home against Independiente to remain the only leader and with a six-point advantage over their escort, San Lorenzo.

With goals from Esequiel Barco and the Colombian Miguel Borjathe team led by Martín Demichelis rounded off a perfect week that included their first win on Wednesday for the Copa Libertadores against Sporting Cristal.

Miguel Borja celebrates a goal with River.

River once again offered a concert of good football to the delirium of its audience, who enjoyed this great moment for their team and began to beat the superclassic against Boca that will be played in two weeks.

The ‘Xeneize’, meanwhile, rescued just an agonizing 2-2 draw from his visit to Rosario Central to be 16 points behind his traditional rival. Lautaro Giaccone and Alejo Véliz scored the goals for ‘Canalla’, while Martín Payero and Nicolás Figal converted for Boca, in the ninth minute of discount.

San Lorenzo, who achieved a last-gasp 1-0 victory at home against Platense with a goal from Colombian Rafael Pérez, is the only one that keeps River’s pace, although he is six units behind the ‘Millionaire’.

Borgia’s goal

EFE

