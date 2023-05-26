Miguel Borja can’t believe it: see the penalty he missed with River in the Copa Libertadores

River Plate He had a very strong challenge in his visit to Sporting Cristal, in the Copa Libertadores, this Thursday night, and was barely able to salvage a 1-1 draw.

The millionaire team began losing with a goal from Yoshimar Yotunwho took advantage of the goalkeeper’s error Franco Armani and scored 1-0.

Borgia’s failure

River suffered and could not find the tie. He had a great option on a revised VAR penalty. The Colombian striker Miguel Borja He was in charge of executing, but his shot, with a lot of power, was controlled by the goalkeeper Renato Solís.

Fortunately for Borja, River found the equalizer, through Aliendro, at minute 84 and thus at least avoided defeat.

