Friday, May 26, 2023
Miguel Borja can’t believe it: see the penalty he missed with River in the Copa Libertadores

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 26, 2023
in Sports
Miguel Borja can’t believe it: see the penalty he missed with River in the Copa Libertadores


Miguel Borja

Miguel Borja.

Miguel Borja.

The Argentine team visited Sporting Cristal in Peru.

River Plate He had a very strong challenge in his visit to Sporting Cristal, in the Copa Libertadores, this Thursday night, and was barely able to salvage a 1-1 draw.

(It may interest you: Atlético Nacional is already confirmed in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores)

The millionaire team began losing with a goal from Yoshimar Yotunwho took advantage of the goalkeeper’s error Franco Armani and scored 1-0.

Borgia’s failure

River suffered and could not find the tie. He had a great option on a revised VAR penalty. The Colombian striker Miguel Borja He was in charge of executing, but his shot, with a lot of power, was controlled by the goalkeeper Renato Solís.

Fortunately for Borja, River found the equalizer, through Aliendro, at minute 84 and thus at least avoided defeat.

SPORTS

More sports news

