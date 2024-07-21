River and Lanús They tied 2-2 at the Monumental, in the match corresponding to the sixth round of the Professional League. The two goals of the Millonario team were scored by the Colombian forward Miguel Borja.

River was a little better than its rival in the first half, but ended the game without goals. At the start of the second half, the visitors silenced the stadium. A great touch from Torres enabled Moreno to get into the area and make it 1-0.

Borja, on fire

Lanús gave the home team the equaliser. A touch from Muñoz to Aguerre fell short and Borja took advantage of that gift to make it 1-1.

The Millonario coach went looking for the game with the variations and put four forwards.

When the match seemed to end 1-1, Torres made it 2-1 for Lanús.

River fought and in the next play, with many men in the rival area, the ball bounced and Borja, as the scorer that he is, made it 2-2.

Miguel Borja has just returned from playing the Copa America with the Colombia selectionin which he had few minutes and scored a goal against Panama. The forward regained his goal-scoring form that he had with the Millonarios team and this time saved them a point.

