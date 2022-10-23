Miguel Borja and River Plate, victims of memes for giving Boca the title

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Memes to Miguel Borja.
Memes to Miguel Borja.
Social networks exploded with the title xeneize in Argentina.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
October 23, 2022, 05:23 PM
Boca Juniors was proclaimed this Sunday champion of the Argentine Professional Football League after drawing 2-2 with Independiente in the twenty-seventh and last day of the local tournament.
The Xeneizes depended on themselves to win the title, since they reached the final day as leaders and with a point advantage over Racing, which also fell to River Plate (1-2).
Precisely, the help that River gave Boca lit up social networks. The two goals of the Colombian Miguel Borgia they made him the center of humor and criticism. Also the goalkeeper Armani who saved a penalty.
Memes against Borja
Borja does not score a goal or his little nephew and comes to nail the tie and the win, it is confirmed that Borja is more bostero than a wall without revoking pic.twitter.com/WKtDEWWJjL
— jabi:p (@wtffjabi) October 23, 2022
SPORTS
more sports news
October 23, 2022, 05:23 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Miguel #Borja #River #Plate #victims #memes #giving #Boca #title
Leave a Reply