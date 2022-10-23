Monday, October 24, 2022
Miguel Borja and River Plate, victims of memes for giving Boca the title

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 23, 2022
in Sports
Miguel Borgia

Memes to Miguel Borja.

Memes to Miguel Borja.

Social networks exploded with the title xeneize in Argentina.

Boca Juniors was proclaimed this Sunday champion of the Argentine Professional Football League after drawing 2-2 with Independiente in the twenty-seventh and last day of the local tournament.

The Xeneizes depended on themselves to win the title, since they reached the final day as leaders and with a point advantage over Racing, which also fell to River Plate (1-2).

Precisely, the help that River gave Boca lit up social networks. The two goals of the Colombian Miguel Borgia they made him the center of humor and criticism. Also the goalkeeper Armani who saved a penalty.

Memes against Borja

