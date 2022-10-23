Miguel Borja and River Plate, victims of memes for giving Boca the title

Boca Juniors was proclaimed this Sunday champion of the Argentine Professional Football League after drawing 2-2 with Independiente in the twenty-seventh and last day of the local tournament.

The Xeneizes depended on themselves to win the title, since they reached the final day as leaders and with a point advantage over Racing, which also fell to River Plate (1-2).

Precisely, the help that River gave Boca lit up social networks. The two goals of the Colombian Miguel Borgia they made him the center of humor and criticism. Also the goalkeeper Armani who saved a penalty.

Memes against Borja

Borja does not score a goal or his little nephew and comes to nail the tie and the win, it is confirmed that Borja is more bostero than a wall without revoking pic.twitter.com/WKtDEWWJjL — jabi:p (@wtffjabi) October 23, 2022

