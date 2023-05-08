Miguel Ángel Borja scored his 14th goal with the River Plate shirt, but this Sunday is the most important of his time at the club of the band.

The Colombian, from a penalty, gave his team the victory in the superclassic against Boca Juniors, in the Argentine League. The man born in Tierralta (Córdoba) had entered in the 80th minute for Ezequiel Barco. See here the goal.

“First, thank God for the victory, it was what we wanted. I knew what was playing for me, what I was involved in, I tried to take a deep breath, it was clear to me that I was going to define there. Thank God it was possible to score,” Borja told ESPN.

The attacker spoke of the pressure that means having to face such an important charge, and in the circumstances that were experienced in the match.

“It is normal to feel a little pressure, I have kicked several times in difficult moments and all that comes to mind. It was possible to score today (Sunday) and it is very important for us”, said the Colombian.

A classic with a controversial ending

For Borja, River deserved to stay with the classic: “They did not arrive in the first half, in the second they had no clear goal options, we had Solari’s one that hit the post, we are fair winners,” he said.

After his goal, the game took 15 minutes to resume, after the violent reaction of the Boca players to the celebration of those from River, headed by Agustín Palavecino, who was expelled.

Three players from the Auriazules (Miguel Merentiel, Ezequiel Fernández and Nicolás Valentini), two River substitutes (Ezequiel Centurión and Elías Gómez), as well as the Boca coach, Jorge Almirón, also saw the red.

When asked what had happened after the goal, Borja replied with a smile: “I don’t know, I was celebrating, I don’t know, really.”

