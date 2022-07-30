Madrid. The island of Gran Canaria hosts the filming of a new television version of the Mexican hero “El Zorro”, starring Miguel Bernardeau (Elite) and the Mexican Renata Notni.

The series “Zorro”, ten episodeswill soon be available on the Prime Video platform in the USA, Latin America and Spain.

Directed by Javier Quintas, Miguel Ángel Vivas and José Luis Alegría and set in the 1830s in Los Angeles, the production offers a modern vision of the character of Diego de la Vega and shows a profile “adapted to a new generation”, according to reports the production company Secuoya Studios, in which his role as defender of the oppressed joins a personal battle: discover the murderer of his father.

Michael Bernardeau. EFE photo

The female characters will show an attitude ahead of their time, standing up to the protagonist and acting according to their own interests.

The cast includes Spanish actors such as Fele Martínez and Elia Galera and Mexicans such as Renata Notni, Dalia Xiuhcoatl or Emiliano Zurita.

The locations chosen for the filming of the series include different enclaves in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Arucas, Gáldar, San Bartolomé de Tirajana, Telde, the Nublo protected natural area, the Caldera de Tejeda and the Sioux City theme park.