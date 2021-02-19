The second month of 2021 is barely passing. However, the fight that this Saturday will star the Mexicans Miguel Berchelt and Oscar Valdez at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas is already projected as one of the great duels of this year. At stake will be the super featherweight title of the World Boxing Council, held by Berchelt in this fight that can be seen from midnight through Space.

The history of boxing treasures great clashes between Mexicans in World Cup duels in recent decades, including those between Erik Morales and Marco Antonio Barrera, Israel Vázquez and Rafael Márquez, and also Julio César Chávez and Mario Jet Martinez. Now it is up to these two men whose antecedents allow projecting an explosive shock.

Berchelt leaves as a favorite. The ScorpionThe 29-year-old claimed the 130-pound crown in January 2017 when he knocked out compatriot Francisco Vargas in the 11th round, and has defended it six times since. Five of those victories were before the agreed distance, including one against Jonathan Barros from Mendoza. The champion has a record of 37 victories (33 by fast track) and only one defeat, which occurred seven years ago (against Luis Eduardo Florez).

🇲🇽 Miguel Berchelt has been a world super featherweight champion for over four years. #OTD in 2018, he dismantled 🇦🇷 Yoni Barros in under three rounds to retain his WBC strap. Here’s all the knockdowns! #boxing pic.twitter.com/mWGp8AoTKM – Mac “Old Trout” Ross (@punchingprof) June 23, 2020

Valdez, who was the Olympic representative in Beijing 2008 and London 2012, will seek his second ecumenical title: he was already monarch of the World Boxing Organization in the feather division. He obtained the title (which was vacant) by knocking out Matías Rueda from Tandil in July 2016, defended it six times and left it in August 2019, shortly after beating Jason Sánchez, to try his luck in the superior category. The 30-year-old from Sonora won the 28 fights he fought as a professional (22 before the limit).

“The styles make the fights and Oscar’s style and mine paint for a great fight. The winner is going to be the public, ”said Berchelt, who was very cordial with his rival, whom he considers his friend. “I respect him, he is an excellent boxer. I’ve been following him since Beijing 2008. I wanted to be there, but I didn’t get that fight as an amateur. Now it will happen. I am eager and very well prepared to show why I am the champion ”, he added.

“Whenever there are two Mexicans in the ring, there is a good fight,” assured Valdez, who has worked with Eddy Reynoso, Saúl Canelo Álvarez’s coach since 2018. “I’m going to do my best, he’s going to do my best, and that’s where magic is born. For my part, I promise to die on the line and do everything possible to take this title home, “he warned.

This Saturday will be, for both, the second presentation since the restart of the activity after the stoppage imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. Berchelt defeated, without exposing his crown, his compatriot Eleazar Valenzuela on June 27 of last year in the Federal District. Four weeks later, Valdez knocked out Jayson Velez of Puerto Rico in the 10th round in Las Vegas.

Precisely a contagion of covid-19 from the champion, at the beginning of November, forced to postpone the fight with Valdez, which had originally been scheduled for December 12 in Las Vegas.