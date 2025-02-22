02/22/2025



With just 22 years, the Cadiz Miguel Benítez Your first marathon will run this Sunday, February 23. And Sevilla has chosen, “one hour by car” from the home of this Sanluqueño specialized in the trail running (races by trails and mountains) that will be baptized in the 42,195 meters in the flattest layout in Europe. «It may not be the age to debut in Marathon, but I make mountain races, which are two or three hours. Forks an effort that I have more or less controlled Although it is true that it is very different from what I do and I have had to prepare it specifically, ”says Benítez, Asics athlete, in conversation with this newspaper. «All winters, as part of the season, do some asphalt. I have made a 10 -kilometer race and some half marathon, but this year I wanted to do the marathon», Confesses. In that context and with these circumstances, no better place for the premiere that Seville, since «is close to home, is a city in which the temperature is ideal for these dates, The circuit is very fast And it is also sponsorized by Asics, ”says the Cadiz. Summarize it in four words: «The ideal site to debut».

Not only is it good references of the Hispanic circuit, it is that Benítez has already tested half. «Many people have told me very well about him. Last year I ran the half marathon And half of the race is the same. He is super plain and runs very fast, ”he says. «I did an hour and five minutes. This year I think I could have run faster, but I have not had the opportunity to do any average, ”adds Benítez, which was somehow predestined for the trail. “My parents have always been fond of the mountain,” he says. Since I was very small, before even starting to walk, I went with my father to the mountain And, when I started walking, I did it on the mountain and then it has already been the natural evolution of a child who starts running. The possibility of making my first race arose, although I had to wait a lot to be regulatory. When I started, I liked it and little by little I climbed level so far», Says the Sanluqueño, who is being rubbed shoulder in« international level races with the best in the world because that’s where you can see where your level is. I try to compete with the best and little by little we are improving every year ».

At the end of December it was third in a 50 -kilometer test in British lands and for that reason he could not attend the Half Marathon of Seville. «Being a trail athlete, I wanted to be there. They were 40 kilometers with 10 more of positive slope and I was third, which gives a place for the Occ, a race that is in Chamonixin France. It is one of the best in the world and you need a podium in another race of the circuit to have the square ». Before that great result, he won a night race of thirteen kilometers «mixture of asphalt and mountain in Lyonwhere there is a spectacular atmosphere “and lived” a very good experience. “

Almost twenty weeks of preparation

From the route to the mountain The preparation changes a lot, as the protagonist explains. «In the trail there are many disciplines. There are 20 -minute running races and there are long races of up to 100 kilometers and even 100 miles, 160 kilometers. The main feature of the trail is that Profiles are usually different. There are more harsh races or less, with more unevenness and with less. You have to adjust to the race that you are going to run and prepare it in one way or another. The asphalt is always flat and matters a lot the specific rhythm you are going to go. In the mountain, the rhythm does not the same. You guides more for other parameters and following the profile in which you are going to compete». With the preparation of the Zurich Marathon of Seville, “since the end of September, making a base and then being able to endure the preparation, because there are many kilometers, the impact is very continuous and the stride, almost always the same.” From there, it reveals, that you have used «about six weeks of preparation and twelve specific preparation, almost twenty in total».









His condition of debutant in the 42 kilometers does not reduce his ambition. «Being the first, it is difficult for everything to come out, but I have trained well, and everything that is 2:15 or below would be very good time, but I will try to approach at 2:12», He says. De Selemon Barega, the Olympic champion who monopolizes the foci of the 40th edition of the Hispanic marathon, says that “it will be brutal to see him debut in the distance” and that, “if it goes well, it will surely make an incredible mark.”

Benítez will wear Liebre, his teammate Diego Menéndez, with whom he ran in 2024 the half marathon of Seville. «We both arrived at the same time. He will help me to where I can. I have a lot of confidence that it is. After this Sunday’s appointment, A week of respite will be taken Before facing the following challenges of a season that is presented exciting. «Then I will start in the mountain because the Trail season begins shortly. The first test I will do will be northern cliffs, which is from the World Cup. Then I will be in Calamorro, which is also the World Cup, and after that I will go to Japan and China to start the Golden Trail Series ».

Miguel Benítez, training at the Kamariny stadium, in Kenya



Mg



The unforgettable experience in Kamariny Benítez welcomed 2025 in one of the athletics cribs, in Kenya. Even the African country left for three weeks for one of its three concentrations in height. In the Rift Valley he lived “a very good experience” that he will surely repeat in the future. «I went with Antonio, Julia and Álex, who are colleagues who do trail too. It was our first time there and we discovered another country and another culture. There, everyone runs. There is a very large athletics culture and it was incredible to be there, ”says the Cadiz. «It is a place that many people are going to train. There are even accommodations for Europeans and everything is very good. Talking to athletes who had already been, they gave us recommendations where to go and where not. We were very good for three weeks, very comfortable. The food, very good, and training great, so we will repeat the experience, ”he anticipates. In addition, they were able to run at the Kamariny stadium, a legendary scenario that opened Queen Elizabeth II of England in the fifties of the last century. «It is one of the oldest athletics tracks in the world. Competitions were done there for a long time and only training is used. The peculiarity is that it is a dirt track, like sand ». It also has another peculiarity. The normal thing is that measure 400 meters, but it is 408, which seems little difference, but if you make series of two thousand meters, the difference is 40. And it shows. They train as if the track outside 400 meters and, of course, then you see what they run, “explains Benítez.

A dream for now distant

With the level it has reached it is already difficult to combine the trail with another activity. “Last year I was working, but I have left this and I still study online trying time to rest, eat well and be calm, which is what the performance then adds,” the athlete is convenient, whose immediate desire is to enjoy His marathon debut: «It is always special in the life of an athlete. If I am in those time ranges, I will surely be happy. My whole family and many friends will be seeing me ». A farthest dream is the games. «He is fighting to make it, but the trail right now is not Olympic. If I ever be, I will fight to be when it occurs. In Marathon it seems much more difficult, but who knows. On Sunday we will have the starting point ». His first attempt will be in Seville on the 40th anniversary of an ideal test for debutants.