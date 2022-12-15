Miguel Belló tells that he decided to enroll in aeronautical engineering in the four hours that the train took from his native Puertollano to Madrid. It was 1977. He was interested in “things that moved” and, among them, “the fastest ones”, he recalls. That kid bored with watching the landscape go by from the train is today an expert in calculating optimal trajectories for spacecraft that travel millions of kilometers at astronomical speeds —he has worked on the layout of many missions for the European Space Agency (ESA)—. He is also an expert in monitoring the growing mass of space debris surrounding the Earth.

At 61, Belló has just been appointed commissioner of the Government’s strategic project for the recovery and economic transformation of aerospace. This plan plans to spend more than 2,000 million euros of public funds on aeronautical and space projects with which the Government of Pedro Sánchez wants to generate a similar investment from the private sector.

One of the main novelties of this five-year project (2021-2025) is the creation of the new Spanish Space Agency, which will be located in Seville by decision of the Government. The measure has been taken to court by the Aragon government, unhappy with the selection criteria, and other organizations. In this interview, Belló assures that while the courts decide his team, he will continue to implement the constitution of the agency and details the main novelties of the strategic space project.

Ask. Why were you interested in space junk?

Response. Although it is hardly known, Spain was a pioneer country in the study of space debris. When I started doing this, in the 1980s, the ESA director general wouldn’t let us work on this issue. He said we were an agency of flying assets, not junk. We almost had to work underground. For a while, Spain was in charge of most of the European garbage monitoring program, then with the economic crisis it was reduced, but we still have leading companies in the sector. It is a problem that we have in Spain and also in Europe: we disseminate badly. We do things as spectacular or more than what NASA does, but people don’t know about it. When we put a probe on Titan at a billion kilometers, Spain did half of all the work and here we didn’t even know about it. Many people thought that the Americans were doing it.

P. Is the fall of garbage in Spain alarming, especially Chinese rockets?

R.. In 70 years of space activity there has not been a single accident that has affected a person, not a single injury. The only thing there is is an urban legend. They say that in 1960 a cow died in Cuba, they call it Fidel’s cow, due to the fall of a fragment of an American rocket; but no one has really seen that cow. So we can rest easy. Although you have to keep watching.

Q. Is it possible to prevent the continued accumulation of garbage?

R. Yes, the problem is that going green in space is very expensive. There is a United Nations regulation that already requires launching satellites with extra fuel to take them out of orbit at the end of their useful life, but these regulations are met only by a few countries, such as the US and Europe. We are also considering creating a graveyard orbit for geostationary satellites that are 36,000 kilometers from Earth. We give them a 500 kilometer push and we send them into that orbit where they can spend another 2,000 years.

Q. How does the invasion of Ukraine and the break with Russia affect all of this?

R. As it stands, we can’t continue to work with Russia, so the International Space Station will most likely have to be buried. It will be done in a controlled way in an area of ​​the Pacific that is very far from any inhabited point. In principle, the burial is scheduled for 2030, but we may possibly advance it to 2028. The station loses height and officially the Russians are in charge of driving it up. It is possible that they are no longer interested in doing it anymore. In theory it could be followed because the Americans have capsules that can be attached. They have done a test and it seems that they can do it, but it is still not perfectly operational.

Q. Going down to Earth a bit, what will the Spanish Space Agency be like and when will it be operational?

R. There are two types of space agencies, the old agencies, like NASA, that do everything and have teams of thousands of people, and the new agencies, like the British or the Portuguese, that focus only on management. Ours will be of this type and will have a staff of about 60 people. Now a Space Council has been created between 11 ministries involved and that I chair that will create the statutes of the agency. We want it to be operational in the first quarter of 2023 and for there to be a transition period and for it to gradually assume functions until the summer.

Miguel Bello, government commissioner for space PERTE, during the interview. Luis Sevillano

Q. Will Pedro Duque be its director?

R. He would be a great candidate. There is no doubt that he is probably the best qualified, but it also depends on whether he is interested. We are right now in the process of preparing the selection process, which is going to be like that of any other position in the Government.

P. How will it benefit to have this agency?

R. Until now, space policies were distributed among 11 ministries, each with their own interests, and this made it very difficult to define a country’s space strategy. This caused Spain to say contradictory things in one forum and another. Also that our representatives in Europe had to ask each of the 11 ministries what they had to do. Some international companies took advantage of this fragmentation and sold the same product several times to the Spanish administration, which increased spending. In addition, the agency will propose a space law, because in Spain there is none. Anyone can launch anything into space and they have no legal liability.

Q. In 2025, the US hopes to land the first woman on the Moon. When will we have a Spanish man or woman stepping on the moon?

R. Within the Artemis program there are three or four places for European astronauts. One of those may be for Pablo [Álvarez, el astronauta español recién seleccionado]. Of the five new European astronauts, three or four will go to the Moon, probably not to step on it, but to orbit and return. There is some possibility that one of them is Spanish.

Q. And if Spain contributes more money, could Sara García also go to space?

R. Could be. She is a specialist in biology [molecular]. If a mission in that line comes out, with experiments, she has many tickets to be able to fly.

Q. Will there be more Spanish astronauts in the coming years?

R. Next year Spain will hold the presidency of the European Union in the second semester and we want space to be one of the priority issues. There will be two lines: one, air traffic control and space debris; and two, manned flights in Europe. Europa has no capacity to put a person into orbit. In its day there was a program called Hermes, but it died. We want the Spanish presidency to raise it again. Put on the table that if the Chinese can put their astronauts into orbit, the Americans can too, why not Europe? For this, an agreement of the presidents of the EU Government will be necessary. If this goes ahead next year, we will go from having a European astronaut every three years to one every three months.

Q. In addition to the agency, what other novelties does the Government’s aerospace project bring?

R. In the aeronautical part we will focus on the development of zero emission aircraft. There will be funds to create electric or hydrogen aircraft. We also want all of Europe to carry out its experimental drone tests in Spain [vehículos aéreos no tripulados]. In our country we already have two large centers, Rozas, in Lugo, and Villacarrillo, in Jaén, and we are going to complete a new one, Ceus, which will be in Huelva. In fact, many companies are already coming. There is a German who is testing an electric plane to work as a taxi between cities. Also a supersonic hydrogen plane to transport loads between continents in 20 minutes, for example, perishable goods. In the space part, we want Spain to have its own rocket launcher in 2025. There are two or three possibilities, Miura, Pangea, and others. This vehicle would allow our country to have autonomy to launch small satellites, a growing market, without depending on foreign companies.

Q. In addition, Spain wants to launch the first quantum communication satellite.

R. That’s how it is. It would be the first in the world in geostationary orbit, at about 35,000 kilometers of altitude. There is already a Chinese prototype in low orbit [a unos 1.000 kilómetros de altitud]. With these, the problem is that it communicates with a point on the earth’s surface and until it reconnects with another it can take three days and the information can be corrupted. In geostationary quantum communication you are communicating to the two nodes at the same time and, therefore, the information is inviolable.

