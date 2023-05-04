The glasses of Miguel Beato (Salamanca, 83 years old) darken with the sun that beats early on the Barceloneta beach. At the foot of what was his professional home until recently, the Barcelona Biomedical Research Park (PRBB, for its acronym in Catalan), the scientist takes them off for the photos in this interview and successfully dodges the rays of light who paint his jersey. He lets himself be, but imposes his criteria: photos in a laboratory, no, because he no longer has that. He just retired.

Beato was, between 2001 and 2011, the first director of the Center for Genomic Regulation (CRG), a mainstay of international basic science, and his contributions have helped illuminate the path in the fight against cancer. His last great find, published in the magazine Science in 2016, he described an unsuspected new pathway to create adenosine triphosphate (ATP, which fuels cells) in the cell nucleus. “If you block that, all the chain structure changes that a stem cell has to go through to become a cancer cell, it can’t do,” he explains. They have already found a potential inhibitor that could be used for this, but that story will not be told by Beato.

The researcher who raised and put on the map the CRG leaves. He has just hung up his scientist’s coat and is going to Germany, where he spent a good part of his career and has his family. He leaves behind an already mature CRG, through which more than a thousand scientists from all over the world have passed and which has produced around 3,800 scientific articles in his 20-year life.

More information

Ask. Did you want to retire?

Answer. Not at all. I’m retiring because it’s okay now, because I’m occupying space that is better for young people and I was already a little tired, my head is no longer what it used to be.

Q. Are you sad to leave?

R. Leaving work made me sad, like disoriented. Now I am adapting, with my stones. I paint stones, I read a lot… I keep reading the scientific literature and I still keep thinking about science.

Q. How have things changed since you first walked into a lab?

R. Whoops! It has nothing to do with it. I am a doctor, I did not do an academic training in Chemistry, Physics or Mathematics. I am a gynecologist. And I loved childbirth. But to think that you were going to dedicate your whole life to that seemed a little sad to me.

Q. Was he bored?

R. I was bored because one birth is a lot like another. I loved childbirth, huh! And the envy that women give me to be able to create life… The truth is that I would have wanted to be a woman because the greatest thing in the human species is the fact that a woman is capable of creating a different body with a different genome inside from your body and not generate antibodies against it; and, furthermore, breastfeed him, let him live on her. That is incredible. Men are superfluous, unnecessary, from the biological point of view, of the species. Now, naturally, men are almost as important as women because it’s the brain that counts, there’s no evolution anymore.

Q. Is there no evolution anymore?

R. Human beings no longer evolve because medicine and care make those who do not have the capacity to compete biologically go ahead and have children. The human genome no longer evolves, it involutes. Rather, we are creating bad genomes because we allow everyone, with whatever defect, myopia or whatever, to reproduce and have children. For evolution it is key that the one who is not well prepared, cascades and does not have children. If not, there is no evolution.

Q. Do advances in science to improve people’s health go against human evolution?

R. The human species no longer evolves genetically, it evolves culturally. The evolution that exists is cultural, based on creating knowledge, taming nature, improving all problems… And the proof is that what is evolving now is artificial intelligence, computers, but not the human brain.

The human genome no longer evolves, it involutes: we are creating bad genomes”

Q. Is there any danger that the human being does not evolve further, as you say?

R. It evolves badly. There are more and more people with genetic defects because they are treated, they get better and they can live. We are regressing physically, but evolving culturally, and that is a more powerful, faster evolution.

Q. Do we win or lose with this change?

R. In principle it comes out to win, with the danger that we are too many. In other words, the worst thing that medicine has brought to Earth is that we are too many humans. We are a plague and we are killing the world. The world is not destroyed by wild species, we do it with our factories, our cities, which are a total monstrosity, the denial of nature, pollution. It is a culture that can bring about the end of the world for this species and is getting closer to that. In the long run, we lose out.

Q. What do you propose?

R. Don’t know. It would be necessary to control the birth rate and reduce the number of humans. Before that was done with wars, but now there are no longer wars of this type that exterminate so many people.

Q. Maybe it’s not the best option either, right?

R. It was what there was. And there was a bit of selection there too because of that. But now there is none of that.

Q. Do you miss natural selection?

R. I don’t miss her, I see what’s happening. I don’t miss it because it seems to me that it was brutal and the man has the possibility of doing something different.

Q. In an interview with EL PAÍS in the year 2000, he said that the CRG was going to be a center of “functional genomics”, of how the genome works. Have you got it?

R. Yes, and what’s more, we are the best functional genomics center in Europe, although there is one in England that will end up beating us because they have more private money. That is what we are missing here: society does not invest in science.

Q. You also said that “there is no more applied science than the basic one”. Do you still think so?

R. All the essays are based on something that someone doing basic science has discovered. There is no more science than basic. The other are statistical exercises, you compare one thing with another… And that’s fine, you have to do them, but you can do them better if you have new knowledge that allows you to explore new paths.

Q. In 2008 he said that the CRG was still “young and fragile” and that little was still known about the genome. And now?

R. We still do not fully understand the genome. It has about 25,000 genes that code for proteins. [tienen la información para crearlas] and we know them all well; What happens is that the rest of the genome, which does not code for proteins, is what makes one cell make a hair, another make a muscle, and another make a bone. Each cell has the same genome and, however, uses different parts of it due to the rest of the genome that does not code for proteins, but determines which parts that cell will use and which it will never use. That is functional genomics and it is beginning to be understood now. We were the first to understand that the way the genome folds inside the nucleus is very important for cell differentiation. In other words, there are proximities of regions of the genome that cause a cell to express one part of the genome and not another. That’s like origami, with paper you can make a house or a boat depending on how you fold it.

Q. What is the most important thing that remains to be known about the genome?

R. It is very complicated because the genome is a monstrosity, there are 3,000 million letters, one after the other. And each cell has more or less the same genome, but with small variations because there are errors in replication and that is what makes evolution possible. With the ability we now have to massively sequence complete genomes, we are in a position to begin to understand it. And there are already people doing it at the CRG.

Q. Twenty years ago, that first version of the genome was deciphered, 92%. Another complete version was published last year. What implications does this have?

R. If you don’t know the full genome, you don’t know your genome. Your genome is like a story told and there are repetitive parts that are key to the story. [Antes] We had a very fragmentary vision of the genome and we missed the repetitive elements that we have, especially those that are viruses that have been incorporated into the genome by evolution and translocate within it. We still don’t fully understand how they work because they jump from one site to another in the same genome and this can lead to jumping to a site activating a part of the genome that should not have been activated.

Q. Is the genome still a great unknown, then?

R. It is that there is no genome. Even in your cells there are many genomes. It will be necessary to sequence the genome of many cells to understand the genome of a character. When a cell divides, it has to replicate its entire DNA and mistakes are made that they try to correct, but some are corrected and others are not. To read the genome we are going to need other faster methods.

Miguel Beato, first director of the Center for Genomic Regulation, in Barcelona. Carlos Ribas

Q. What answers can that give?

R. It’s hard to know until we have it because we still don’t know a lot about it. But the truth is that soon, people will go with their genome in hand, something like an identity. And it will be necessary to compare the genome of a tumor or a malformation with that genome. It will take some kind of supercomputer, which isn’t there yet, capable of doing those comparisons in seconds. That will happen, but we are not there yet.

Q. You have devoted part of your research to the fight against cancer. What remains to be known for this disease to give up?

R. It’s very complicated. Now we understand that there is a part of the functioning of the cell that does not necessarily have to do with the chemistry that we study, that is, with how two molecules interact through their chemistry. What happens is that there are also non-specific aggregations in macromolecules that allow cooperation between them, such as RNA with proteins or proteins with proteins.

Q. And could there be one of the keys to why one makes a cell become malignant?

R. Yes, there may be some of the keys. A city is very similar to a cell: it has communication routes, areas where large aggregates of citizens are created, others that are not, routes where there are many people and others where there is nothing. The cell is like that too: there are places where things happen and others where nothing happens.

Q. Is it possible to beat cancer?

R. Not to beat him, but to have him under control I think it’s possible. When, I don’t know. All those interventions that prevent cancer have other effects on cells, and we also have to be sure that they don’t create problems in other cells.

Beat cancer, no; but having it under control I think it’s possible”

Q. Have you answered all the questions you had when you started?

R. Not at all. What happens is that I have also answered questions that I did not have, which is the good thing. He considered that non-specific macromolecule interactions as a disorder that created problems for us and it had to be eliminated and only the specific ones were seen. However, these non-specific aggregations are key. This is how life began: in places where there were puddles, aggregates of molecules were formed that could form chains until an aggregate that is formed can replicate and, if it can replicate, there is evolution.

Q. What is your greatest pride as a scientist?

R. I think it is having created the CRG because that, now independent of me, works in a way that there is no stopping it.

Q. How would you like to be remembered?

R. I don’t know if I’m very interested in being remembered.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.