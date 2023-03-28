The return of the traveling comics to national television has generated opinions among various artists. Now it’s time to Miguel Barraza to pronounce on the subject. The popular ‘Chato’ assured that this group of comedians, who will be in Latin America and Pan-American, should take advantage of this second opportunity that television offers them and also left them good wishes.

“Everyone has their moment, they (walking comedians) had it, but they didn’t know how to take advantage of it and now it’s the second chance. And if they don’t take advantage of it now, a third will be brave. In any case, my love goes to those because they are my legs, they are my friends, ”she said in a chat with the YouTube channel Los Coneros.