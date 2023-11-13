One of the most famous comedians in Peru would be in danger. The comedian Miguel ‘Chato’ Barraza He dared to publicly reveal that criminals dared to threaten him with death if he refused to give them money. The 74-year-old artist regretted the episode that he is going through, since the criminals even referred to his family.

What happened to Miguel Barraza and why is he being extorted?

The comedian Miguel Barraza appeared on the Sunday program ‘Día D’ to report that since November 2022 he has been receiving a series of threats from criminals who would be of foreign nationality. From the first communication, the extortionists asked for money in exchange for the artist staying alive.

“I’m telling you that I’m calling you so that you can help the children (in reference to extortion), it’s 3,000 soles,” one of the criminals is heard saying in a call with Barraza. Given this, the comedian was really affected and responded to the criminals that he did not have the money to pay them. “I don’t have money, listen to me. I mean, for making people laugh now they want to kill me,” he said.

Likewise, the popular ‘Chato’ Barraza asked for respect for his artistic career: “You remove the dirt and not to give away your money. I ask you, please, to have mercy on one. You have to respect the artist’s work, there are no longer contracts like before and they ask me for 3,000 soles,” he said.

Miguel Barraza reported the extortion to the police

After what happened, the comedian made it clear that he will not give in, since his work spans many years and that is why he resorted to reporting the incident to the Criminal Investigation Directorate (Dirincri). “We have informed the Dirincri and in any case they are going to provide us with the corresponding security,” he explained.

Miguel Barraza presented his complaint on the ‘Día D’ program. Photo: Capture ATV

