The governor of Puebla, Miguel Barbosa, died this Tuesday afternoon, as confirmed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador through a message on Twitter. “I am very sorry for the death of my colleague Miguel Barbosa Huerta, governor of the state of Puebla. I just spoke with his wife Rosario about him, I expressed my sadness and I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends and his people, ”the president wrote. So far the causes of his death are unknown, however, his communication team notified at 11:00 that Barbosa had been admitted to the hospital and that he was stable.
