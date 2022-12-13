Miguel Barbosa, governor of Puebla, at an event in Veracruz in September. Yerania Rolón Rolón (Dark Room)

The governor of Puebla, Miguel Barbosa, died this Tuesday afternoon, as confirmed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador through a message on Twitter. “I am very sorry for the death of my colleague Miguel Barbosa Huerta, governor of the state of Puebla. I just spoke with his wife Rosario about him, I expressed my sadness and I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends and his people, ”the president wrote. So far the causes of his death are unknown, however, his communication team notified at 11:00 that Barbosa had been admitted to the hospital and that he was stable.

