President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed the death of the governor of Puebla, Miguel Barbosa Huerta this Tuesday afternoon.

“I am very sorry for the death of my colleague Miguel Barbosa Huerta, governor of the state of Puebla. I just spoke with his wife Rosario, I expressed my sadness and I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends and his people, “wrote the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Hours before, the Puebla government reported that Barbosa had been checked by health personnel and that he was stable and without complications,” after rumors on social networks that he had suffered a heart attack.

The head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaumexpressed his regret and sadness at the death of the official.

“A sincere hug to Rosario and her family, her friends and colleagues and the inhabitants of her beloved Puebla,” said the president.

Governor Barbosa, who died at the age of 63, suffered from diabetes for several years, so it has been reported that his death was due to complications from said disease.

Miguel Barbosa was a federal deputy from 2000 to 2003, a position in which he promoted the first initiative to create the Transparence law.

Likewise, he served as a senator of the Republic in the period from 2012-2018 and was president of the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Senators from 2014 to 2015.