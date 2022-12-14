Miguel Barbosa spoke frankly and if it was not possible, he preferred to remain silent. The governor of Puebla was direct and controversial when describing his political opponents, recounting his preferences in Puebla cuisine, or telling his state of health. Barbosa died this Tuesday at the age of 63 in a hospital in Mexico City where he was admitted due to medical complications, which have not been detailed by his team. “Being governor is a little hell,” he acknowledged in August 2021 in an interview with journalist Adela Micha. The Morenista politician did not disguise that the path to govern the central State had been difficult and, to a certain extent, tortuous.

Barbosa became governor in extraordinary elections in 2019 after the death, in a plane crash, of PAN member Martha Erika Alonso. To open the doors of Casa Aguayo —the seat of government in Puebla— the politician faced off in heated elections in 2018 against Alonso, wife of also former governor Rafael Moreno Valle. Barbosa lost by the minimum and the adjusted results unleashed the crossed accusations of fraud. After a few days in government, Alonso died in the mysterious incident, which was attributed to a lack of skill by the pilot, and Barbosa made his second attempt at the polls to succeed him. “I am not going to talk about the virtues or the defects of a deceased person and even less of someone with whom I had such a strong public rivalry,” he told this newspaper after Alonso’s death. He later referred to the accident as a “punishment from God” for the couple for allegedly rigging the election.

His character was carved, mainly, in national politics. This lawyer, graduated from the National Autonomous University of Mexico, began his career in the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), joined the Mexican left grouped in the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) in the 1990s, and quickly positioned himself in his leadership in Puebla. Barbosa was born in 1959 in Zinacatepec, in the south of the state, and spent a good part of his life in Tehuacán. However, his political destiny was linked at the beginning to the internal life of his party to later make the leap to the national scene: first as a deputy and then as a senator.

In the ranks of the PRD he was part of the current called the New Left, led by Jesús Ortega and Jesús Zambrano, known as Los Chuchos. That alliance forged a solid path for him in the Legislative Branch, but it also caused him disagreements with Andrés Manuel López Obrador, when he was also a member of that party. In 2017, Barbosa made a false step by showing his support in the presidential race for the then mayor of Mexico City Miguel Ángel Mancera, to later rectify, support López Obrador and join the ranks of Morena. The strategy reduced his support, but led him to contend for the governorship of Puebla. The relationship between them navigated in uncertainty in recent years. Until a couple of weeks ago.

The last images of Barbosa that were reproduced the most in the press and on social networks were due to his participation in the marches in support of López Obrador and his so-called Fourth Transformation. The governor appeared in a wheelchair pushed by his wife, Rosario Orozco Caballero, raising his fist in support of the president in both Mexico City and Puebla. “Puebla is land obradorista”, he shouted. Once the rough edges were smoothed out, López Obrador came up to greet him at the protest in the capital and paradoxically was the one who publicly confirmed his death in a tweet.

Barbosa’s state of health was a question frequently raised by reporters and politicians. Diabetic for three decades, the governor assured that he was in good shape and under adequate care. In 2013, he lost a leg to an infection made worse by his chronic condition. “In a march against the energy reform, I injured the soles of my feet and they did not heal properly. When I went to the doctor, he told me that it was very serious, ”he recounted in an interview. He later he began to lose his sight. In Puebla, he was seen arriving at public events always accompanied by his partner and with a group of assistants who made sure that the governor’s disabilities were not a problem. Barbosa is survived by his two children: María del Rosario and Miguel.

Recently, in national politics, he positioned himself as a harsh critic of his party: “Morena has had a hard time consolidating to be the party in power. If Morena had been renewed in 2018, after the elections, it would have been something else, ”he said last year. While in Puebla he fell out with various local politicians, including those from Morena, and established a strong confrontational bond with those who opposed or questioned him. Among them were his frequent comments against the press. “All the media played a role in messing with me in 2018,” he said in an interview. “Learn that when the governor has already spoken, no one else can speak,” he told a journalist who questioned him at a press conference.

