Miguel Arce He was one of the pioneers of 'Combate' and defended the Green team for many years. His charisma and indisputable talent also led him to debut as an actor, both in Peru and Mexico, which earned him even more internationalization. Currently, he belongs to '4 elements challenge', and in one of the extreme challenges of the program he had a serious accident that led him to receive medical assistance. The member of the reality show told how he experienced this difficult moment.

What happened to Miguel Arce?

The former member of 'Combate', Miguel Arce, jumped from one of the games of the close competition and fell hard into the void. Paramedics entered the television set and provided immediate attention. The popular 'Thor' was taken away on a stretcher to undergo the corresponding examinations.

What did Miguel Arce say after suffering an accident?

The model worried his fans with this accident, but, fortunately, his injury did not become serious. “I feelor destroyed. My back hurts, my ribs hurt. The doctor told me either you rest and it is respectable, or we are there to help you. “I'm going to try it and I needed to try again,” Miguel Arce said on social networks.

Miguel Arce competes in 'Reto 4 Elementos', on Televisa. Photo: Instagram

How much did Miguel Arce earn in 'Combate'?

According to Israel Dreyfus in an interview with Mario Irivarren and Fabianne Hayashida for 'Com.FM', Miguel Arce received 90 dollars per date. This information was confirmed by Julián Zucchi, when he revealed that he, along with Miguel Arce and Mario Hart, were the most paid on the program.