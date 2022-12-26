the talent of Miguel Arce He is already recognized internationally after his great perseverance in the world of acting. After having starred in several Peruvian productions, the former reality boy went to Mexico to try his luck and quickly earned the affection of viewers. Now, the model has surprised all his followers by announcing that he will show off on the Netflix sets as part of the acting cast of the series “Mother there are only two”, for which there were hundreds of positive comments for him.

Miguel Arce is the new pull of “Mother there are only two”

This Sunday, December 25, Miguel Arce published a reel of photographs on social networks to announce his entry into Netflix as part of the cast of “Madre there are only two”. In these images you can see well-known actresses, such as Ludwika Paleta and Paulina Goto, who are also popular among production lovers.

“From today ‘Mother there are only two’ third season on Netflix. Do not miss it. Thanks for the confidence. Thank you all for everything. We keep moving forward, ”she said in the description that accompanies the post.

Miguel Arce shines with renowned actors from the series “There is only one mother”. Photo: @miguelarca/Instagram

Miguel Arce explains why he called Gian Piedo a “wolf”

During an interview on “Love and Fire”, Miguel Arce launched a confusing comment on the air and generated speculation, since he referred to Gian Piero Díaz, a driver very dear to Peruvians: “I don’t believe anything in Gian Piero. He’s more of a wolf in sheep’s clothing than anything else.”

In an interview for El Popular, the model revealed the reason for these statements: “He has done many things to many people, but I decided not to say anything unless he says something, and he has remained completely hermetic on the subject, Well, then, I maintain the same. I know many things about him (things that he has done), and one in particular that hurts a lot, which was not me, was the ‘Queen Mother’, someone I love very much, who is Marisol Crousillat”.