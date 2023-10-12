The mother of the national defender Miguel Araujo, Doña Marilúwas invited to the set of ‘Whoever sends’, to support the team hours before their match against their counterpart from Chile. The ‘lion’ mom took advantage of the space to encourage her son and surprised with a revelation. “I am very proud of my son. He is now the head of the house. Thank God and him I am alive. I have been in the process of cancer for 7 years, but I don’t want to ruin this day”said Doña Marilú, to which Maria Pía and Carlos Vílchez showed their support: “No, calm down, it’s not bad for you to say that.”

“My son is always looking out for us, for the house. He is loving and Jackeline (his daughter-in-law) took all the precious jewelry on him. We are humble, we don’t have millions, but I know that the love of a mother and father, of my husband Miguel Araujo, he is a great guy. I know that he will have his opportunity to show his football and show everyone that he is a great footballer,” he added.

