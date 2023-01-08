After his contract with the Astana team was terminated, for apparently being involved in a scandal of alleged drug trafficking, the Boyacá cyclist Miguel Ángel ‘Supermán’ López will run again in Colombia.

‘Superman’ returns to Colombia

Miguel Angel Superman Lopez. Photo: Courtesy Eder Garcés, Team Medellín

The cyclist from Pesca, Boyacá, signed with the Antioquia team ‘Team Medellín’, directed by José Julián Velásquez and becomes the great contracting of a Colombian team for the 2023 season.

López’s first race, and already confirmed by the team, will be the Vuelta

to San Juanwhich will be held in Argentine territory between January 22 and 29.

“I want to thank Team Medellín for their trust, for giving me this beautiful

opportunity, to the manager “goat” for trusting me and being able to make me be

sharing with all of you and giving the best of me in this 2023.

I also want to thank the Mayor of Medellín for their support and the truth is

that we are going to enjoy this 2023”expressed Miguel Ángel López, runner of the

Team Medellin EPM.

After the Tour of San Juan, López will contest the championships

Nationals that will be held in Bucaramanga. There he will test against the clock

together with Walter Vargas and will run the road test.

“It has been a difficult year. I ran out of a team almost in 2023 because it was missing

It’s not long before the end of the year and the teams are full, with their payrolls and not

there was no space. I believe that this team (Team Medellín EPM) gave me that

confidence, that great opportunity to be able to continue a year 2023 passing it,

making a transition, enjoying the team, the great payroll there is, the

good material, spend this year and enjoy the calendar that they can do ”,

concluded Miguel Ángel López.

#ATTENTION 🚨 We are delighted to make the linking of @supermanlopezN the team for this season. How proud that you wear our colors and represent Medellín for Colombia and the world. Welcome champion, MEDELLÍN will always be your home 🔝 pic.twitter.com/4LwQdoIJuP — Team Medellin EPM (@team_medellin) January 8, 2023

*With information from the Team Medellín press office