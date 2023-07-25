The International Cycling Union (UCI) reported its decision on the case of the cyclist Miguel Angel Lopezwho was being investigated in an alleged doping case.

The UCI reiterated that the Colombian cyclist, who today rides with Team Medellín, was notified of a Possible anti-doping rule violation for use and possession of a prohibited substance in the weeks leading up to the 2022 Giro d’Italia, although the substance is not specified.



The versions indicate since 2022 that López could have violated the regulations with a substance called menotropin. However, others have been mentioned later.

As published by ABC last December, the menotropin would have been indicated by Dr. Marcos Maynar (arrested last May by the Civil Guard in the framework of the Ilex operation) for the Colombian cyclist and sent to Hungary, where it would allegedly have been received by Vicente Belda García, the son of former director Vicente Belda, a masseuse for the Astana team.

What is menotropin?

Menotropin, also called human menopausal gonadotropin, is a hormonal medication that is commonly used in the treatment of fertility disorders.

But menotropin can be used to increase sports performance since it is “an analogue of growth hormone that favors the increase in muscle mass and the elimination of liquids before the start of the last Giro d’Italia in Hungary,” said the newspaper ABC of Spain.

However, López is also unofficially linked, and within the framework of the investigation, with packages with doping substances and/or unauthorized in Spain -such as the dichloroacetic acid and Actovegin Forte– on April 19, April 20, July 27 and July 28, 2021, as published by El Periódico de España, which had access to the summary.

