Miguel Ángel ‘Supermán’ López is in the eye of the hurricane. He is the protagonist of another bitter episode in world cycling, one more in the string of difficult moments for the Colombian.

López was subjected to an inspection by the Spanish Civil Guard upon arrival at Madrid airport from Colombia. The authority required him to search his luggage, in which they found nothing.

The corridor of Astana team is closely followed by the police in the case of the Ilex operationwhich is related to the trafficking of prohibited drugs in that country, for which the police required him at the airport.

The theme of the court of Caceres

At first it was said that López was being investigated, but the Civil Guard itself clarified the issue. He warned that the 28-year-old cyclist is not part of the investigation and that he was not detained upon his arrival in Spain, simply a search of his luggage was carried out.

However, in the same information it is ensured that the name of the rider, who finished on the podium of the 2018 Giro d’Italia, yes it is in the cause that follows the court number 4 of Cáceres for drug trafficking and in which the professor of the University of Extremadura Marcos Maynar is investigated, who years ago was accused of administering doping substances to athletes.

Miguel Ángel López, in the Giro d’Italia 2022.

Maynar is a specialized doctor with extensive experience in treating athletes and has a record in Spain and Portugal.

It is noted that Marcos Maynar and his brother Juan Ignacio Maynar were in charge of a biochemistry laboratory of the University of Extremadura that they would have used for their doping practices.

However, both have always been successful in the investigations, even Marcos was arrested in 2004, when he was linked to the investigation of the Gamma operation, for an alleged crime against public health.

lousy background

The doctor was arrested with 126 other people, who were investigated for the sale of synthetic drugs, steroids and hormones, a network that was dismantled.

It was learned that people were selling this kind of substance in gyms in 31 departments in Spain. When they raided his home, steroids and anabolics were seized from Maynar, but he was released and the investigation went to court 6 in Malaga.

Time after, Maynar was acquitted because he showed that these drugs were used for his research.

“The team has decided to suspend Miguel Ángel López from any activity.”

Once the case was known, Astana, the Kazakh team to which López returned after his short stint at Movistar, indicated that he suspended the cyclist until his situation is clarified.

“In this sense, the team has decided to suspend Miguel Ángel López from any activity within the team until all the circumstances of the case are clarified, ”said the squad.

‘Supermán’ López, third in the 2018 Vuelta a España, communicated with his lawyers, Javier de las Heras and Alfredo Gómez, to whom he denied that he was linked to the operation.

According to the lawyers, López denied any involvement in this type of crime.



“He flatly denied us having a relationship or participation in a criminal act. any related to the distribution of unauthorized medicines or any other product referred to in the published news,” the consortium said.

It is pointed out that what the Cáceres court wants is to find out the links of the boyacense cyclist with Maynar, who was arrested last May and released, after appearing in front of the Cáceres court for drug trafficking.



Miguel Ángel López traveled to Spain to take part this Monday in the Villafranca-Ordiziako Klasika Testhis first race after abandoning the Giro d’Italia due to a muscular problem, but that will not be possible due to the punishment he was subjected to by Astana.

