Miguel Angel ‘Superman’ Lopez He races in Colombia because it was his turn, but he has shown that his sporting level is so high that he could be in cycling in Europe fighting for podiums in the Giro d’Italia, the Vuelta a España and the Tour de France.

This Sunday, in the Tour of Colombia, he will climb to the podium for the champion’s jersey, if in the last stage, a 31 km individual time trial in La Ceja, nothing extra happens.

His dominance is overwhelming and criticism of local pedaling has rained down, as no one has opposed the Boyacá native. EL TIEMPO consulted authorized voices, which analyze the ‘Superman’ phenomenon on the run.

The flight of ‘Supermán’ López in the Tour of Colombia

“He is at a higher level than everyone else. He is a runner who is above the rest. He is smart, he has speed, power, the best stamina and he is an expert in three-week races ”said Luis Cely, DT of the GW Shimano Sidermec team.

And he added: “Comparing Colombian cycling with European cycling makes no sense because of the López issue. There the level is World Tour, they have the best in the world, in the country the category is Continental. What would it be if Luis Díaz or James Rodríguez came to play in a Colombian team? It’s the same, they would make a difference like López does”.

The runners confirm that there is nothing to do with the boyacense. “It is not any painting on the wall. He has been by the side of Pogacar, Roglic and no one can take that away from him. It does not compare with those here”, said Rodrigo Contreras, who was in Astana for three years and today is part of the Colombia Potencia Vida team.

“The local level is not bad, what happens is that he makes it look like that because they are far above the rest,” said Contreras.

And he added: “You can’t compare what’s here with what’s in Europe, there they manage very high budgets, something that doesn’t happen in the country.”

López himself said that he was at his best. “I move the same numbers as when I was riding in the Tour, the Vuelta or the Giro. I am in one of the best forms of my career, ”he specified.

“He is a great runner. We knew that he was going to play with everyone and he did that. That is training for him, since he is educated in Europe,” said Raúl Mesa, manager of the EPM team.

For Mesa, the fact that López makes the Vuelta a personal party does not indicate that it is the fault of the leaders or the cyclists themselves that he makes them look lesser.

“We talked about how he wins everything, and that the others don’t hurt him, it’s no one’s fault. He is the best, he has cycling to be in Europe and the entire category to run a Tour, a Vuelta and a Giro ”Mesa sentenced.

