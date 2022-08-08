Miguel Ángel ‘Supermán’ López may have false starts, Contradictory decisions and as a human being he makes big mistakes, but he is a cyclist who responds to expectations, puts on a show and is always in the fight for titles in the races in which he is present.

No doubthaving López in a team or in a competition is a guarantee of having a cyclist who goes on the offensive, that never hides and goes straight ahead.

Guarantee to go on the offensive

After withdrawing from the Giro d’Italia due to a muscular problem in the right leg on May 10, he returned in the Tour of Burgos and when the high mountain appeared, it blew up the race and came close to partial victory.

On the final day, last Saturday, he was the one who lit the fuse on the final climb, looking for his fourth partial victory in the history of the race, after having managed to win in 2015, 2017 and 2018, but he couldn’t, he stayed short.



Joao Almeida deprived him of obtaining his 23rd victory of his career and to give his Astana team the fifth of this season, which has not been the best for the Kazakh squad.

This impetus in Burgos led him to be second in the fraction and move up from 16th place in the general classification where he started on the last day to finish third, on the podium of the competition.

“It was my first race after a big break. I can say that I am quite happy with my performance, because after such a long period I still lack the race rhythm and this is normal, I need some time to get in shape”, said.

2022 podium: from left From left to right: Jao Almeida, second; Pavel Sivakov, champion, and Miguel A López, third.



The boyacense was, in this way, ready for the Vuelta a Españaa career that had been bogged down by the suspension of the Astana season, after his name appeared in the investigation of the fourth court of Cáceres, Spain, in the investigation against the doctor Marcos Maynar for the issue of distribution of prohibited medicines.

Clarified the issue review of his suitcase when he arrived two weeks ago at the Madrid airport from ColombiaLópez received the endorsement to return to the road and confirmed the potential he has on the bike.

He knows how to win in Spain

A Vuelta awaits him that is no stranger to his victories, in which he has taken part five times, after retiring in 2016, being eighth a year later and finishing third in 2018.

In 2019 he was fifth and in 2021 he left through the back door, when he retired on matchday 20 without the authorization of the Movistar sports directorswhich accelerated his departure from the squad, three weeks after having extended his contract for two more years.

He returned to Astana and won a stage in the Tour of the Alpsthe best he has done with third place in Burgos, but this year injuries have followed him.

López will arrive at the Vuelta in search of that leading role that makes him famous. He has in mind to win stages and increase the number of victories in the race, since he has three, two in 2017 and one last year.

‘Supermán’ López wants to fly high and if his health and his head allow him, He will surely be one of the show riders and will be in the fight for the title in Spain.

Lisandro Rengifo

Editor of THE TIME

@lisandroabel