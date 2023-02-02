Thursday, February 2, 2023
Miguel Ángel ‘Supermán’ López, national time trial champion in Colombia

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 2, 2023
Sports
Miguel Ángel Supermán López

Miguel Ángel Supermán López.

Photo:

Courtesy Eder Garcés, Team Medellín

Miguel Angel Superman Lopez.

The Boyacá cyclist, who comes from being champion of the Vuelta a San Juan, flew in the time trial.

Miguel Angel ‘Superman’ Lopez He continues to show that he has a lot of gasoline for this 2023. After being champion of the Vuelta a San Juan, the cyclist from Pesca, Boyacá, was crowned this Thursday as the new national time trial champion with a time of 52 minutes and 59 seconds.

‘Superman’ flies

López, who currently runs for Team Medellín, was the most outstanding in the test in which Egan Bernal did not participate due to injury, and in which Daniel Felipe Martínez, who arrived as current champion, failed to show his best version.

‘Supermán’ took advantage of the challenges that the route in Bucaramanga had for climbers and confirmed his good form, in the midst of the scandal that surrounded his departure from the Astana team for this season.

Thus, López can breastfeed that he has won everything he has run in 2023: champion of the Villeta classic, champion of San Juan and national time trial champion.

This Thursday, the Antioquia Walter Vargas he was left with the silver medal, achieving a time of 54 minutes and 11 seconds. The podium rounded it out Rodrigo Contrerasfrom Cundinamarqués, who scored 55 minutes and seven seconds.

For his part, Germán Gómez was champion of the Under-23 category.

This Friday, the road test in the elite women’s category.

