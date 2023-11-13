Miguel Angel Lopez is provisionally suspended by the International Cycling Union (UCI) for the possible “use and possession of a prohibited substance in the weeks prior to the 2022 Giro.”

But the movements of recent months in world cycling warned that the cyclist from Boyacá could be in the team’s portfolio. Polti Kometa, a squad that is part of the Pro Team and that competes in the big World Tour races as a guest and whose main man is Alberto counter.

(James Rodríguez: Néstor Lorenzo made a radical decision about his arrival to the National Team)(Tragedy: two fans were murdered before a game in Ecuador, video)

What happened?

However, the Spanish media warned that this group never thought of López as reinforcement, since it is going through a difficult time and is suspended.

“On the other hand, despite the rumors that come from Colombiathe Italian team is not thinking about Supermán López as reinforcement despite the information coming from his country,” said the newspaper Marca.

And he added: “It is a different case from that of Nairo Quintana. Within the team there was debate at the time about the possibility of negotiating with Quintana, who will finally be at Movistar in 2024, but in the case of Supermán there have been no doubts, no approaches or contacts of any kind. “It is not a possibility for a team that continues to look optimistically to the future.”

(Colombia National Team: another last-minute loss and they call Juan Camilo Hernández)