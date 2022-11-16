Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Miguel Ángel ‘Supermán’ López: Astana gets serious and tells the truth

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 16, 2022
in Sports
Miguel Angel Lopez

Miguel Angel Lopez.

Miguel Angel Lopez.

The Colombian is already preparing the 2023 season.

The boyacense cyclist Miguel Angel Lopez He is calm and is already looking very seriously at the next season, after a 2022 with ups and downs.

López finished fourth in the Back to Spain and confirmed that he is a three-week long-term rider and that he can contest podiums in the big three.

(Shakira and J Balvin, against the wall: they are asked not to sing at the World Cup in Qatar)
(World Cup in Qatar will start ahead of schedule: date and time of the opening)

See also  Genoa, two-faced Blessin. The coach revived the team, then came the braking

Known as ‘Superman’, the cyclist received the full support of the Astana team, who appointed him as leader.

Recently, in Spain, it was learned that López would be in doubt to continue in the Kazakh team, but the same cycling group confirmed that he will continue. The group came out of the rumors and told the truth.

Goals

Had a problem this year when the Civil Guard The Spanish detained him at the Madrid airport and seized him, because in a court of caceres an investigation is progressing Operation Ilex, on the trafficking of prohibited substances.

It was clarified at the time that “Supermán” is not linked to this process, but his name remained in court.

Astana even suspended him until further notice, but weeks later he admitted it.

Forgotten the subject, very surely López will be commanding Astana in the Tour de France, A career that suits him well, with a lot of mountain and little time trial.

The best of the moment, that the group confirms him as a leader and that he will prepare to respond.
(Piqué has no peace: under the magnifying glass of the Treasury for million-dollar transfers) (Qatar World Cup: these are the matches that will be seen in Colombia on open TV)

See also  Pozzecco, debut with defeat: Doncic and Slovenia ruin his first as Italian coach

Sports

