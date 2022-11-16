Miguel Ángel ‘Supermán’ López: Astana gets serious and tells the truth

The boyacense cyclist Miguel Angel Lopez He is calm and is already looking very seriously at the next season, after a 2022 with ups and downs.

López finished fourth in the Back to Spain and confirmed that he is a three-week long-term rider and that he can contest podiums in the big three.

Known as ‘Superman’, the cyclist received the full support of the Astana team, who appointed him as leader.

Recently, in Spain, it was learned that López would be in doubt to continue in the Kazakh team, but the same cycling group confirmed that he will continue. The group came out of the rumors and told the truth.

Goals

Had a problem this year when the Civil Guard The Spanish detained him at the Madrid airport and seized him, because in a court of caceres an investigation is progressing Operation Ilex, on the trafficking of prohibited substances.

It was clarified at the time that “Supermán” is not linked to this process, but his name remained in court.

Astana even suspended him until further notice, but weeks later he admitted it.

Forgotten the subject, very surely López will be commanding Astana in the Tour de France, A career that suits him well, with a lot of mountain and little time trial.

The best of the moment, that the group confirms him as a leader and that he will prepare to respond.

