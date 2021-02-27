Miguel Ángel Solá spoke of the accident he suffered in mid-February on a Madrid street and for which he ended hospitalized and extremely sore.

With the head of the femur fractured, Solá has been forced to rest at home since the end of his hospitalization. For this reason, he had no choice but to suspend the performances of the play “Doble o nada”, in which he starred, on weekends, with his partner, Paula Cancio, at the Luchana Theater in the capital city.

Now, in dialogue with the program In the meantime (FM 89.5 Mucha Radio), explained: “Last year was an accumulation of debts, which we were going to start paying. In three weeks we had already filled the theater and we had an unheard of advance sale these days. And ‘Doble o Nada’ had become the most recommended show of all networks. It meant a lot of money. We were very happy…”.

Miguel Ángel Solá: “They even gave me morphine and there was no way it would ease the pain.” Photo: Luciano Thieberger / Archive.

Interviewed by Marcela Coronel, he told how the fall was that led to so much suffering. “I was walking with my dwarf,” he said, referring to his 7-year-old daughter Adriana Solá Cancio. I was telling her how I liked having her hand in mine when I took her to school. And suddenly, I disappear flat: I stumbled on a little thing of nothing. I was totally distracted, I grabbed the only well on that avenue. And I fell, I felt a very strong pain. My daughter was screaming for help, I couldn’t get up”.

“They called the ambulance, told them that I could not move, they asked me very strange questions,” continued Miguel Ángel Solá. I did not lose consciousness. They took me to the hospital and it was very hard. They gave me terrible cramps, with a lot of pain. They shrugged my leg, brought my knee up to my jaw. The leg contractions were very strong, about fifty a day. I had a CT scan and in the study a break in the head of the femur. It was awful. They gave me everything they even gave me morphine and there was no way it would calm me down. ”

“He wore two days in a hospital saturated by the coronavirus -he remembered- and they prepared me for the operating room. He had not eaten or taken water for 12 hours. And, suddenly, counter-order. They brought me a cloth with water. The next day, the same: they prepare me for the operating room and again they retract. I was dying of thirst. Later, they tell me that in the study the break was not clear. Third time: I do another study and determine that it is not operable”.

Miguel Ángel Solá had to suspend the functions of the play that he stars in Madrid, together with his wife Paula Cancio, as a result of the accident he suffered on the street. Photo Luciano Thieberger / Archive.

In this context, as the actor explained, the doctors chose to give him “a conservative treatment.” “I’m going to die of pain for 5 or 6 weeks”, he resigned himself. Regarding the way in which he is carrying out the Sabbaths, he affirmed: “I am very cared for, loved and pampered. Paula is taking care of me morning, noon and night, it looks like Florence Nightingale. And the dwarf that comes, jumps on me and makes me scream. He endured seeing his father fall!”, Solá admired the attitude of her daughter.

Total sincerity, the actor explained that the fact of having to suspend the functions caused him great economic damage taking into account the long months in which, due to the Covid pandemic, the theaters had been closed. “He killed us,” he raised. “My life screwed up, because because we had returned to earn our bread with great pride. Anyone wants to live honestly with what they can do. I don’t know when I will be able to return to the theater. We have succeeded in getting those who run the theater to make a contract with another show until we can return ”.

ACE