A few days after the premiere of Sky Red, the Spanish series starring Lali Esposito (29) and Miguel Angel Silvestre (38) that can be seen in Netflix, the castmates were invited to The Hormiguero, the famous Antena 3 program.

The interview was full of fun moments and winks between the pairs, but the highlight was, without a doubt, when the Valencian heartthrob confessed his admiration for the singer and assured before the cameras: “I’m crazy for her“.

Lali Espósito in “El Hormiguero”. TV Capture

In detail, Lali and Miguel, who last year were romantically linked by the press, attended the cycle led by Pablo Motorcycles (55) to talk about the new fiction of Alex Pina, the producer of Vis a vis, Paco’s men, Boat, Y The Money Heist, among other successes.

At the beginning of the report, Motos asked his compatriot to introduce the actress and he assured: “Lali has me in love for a thousand reasonsBut first of all I think she is a very important representative of feminism in the world. I have seen her work with her colleagues, putting friendship first, companionship … She is a great singer, she is followed all over the world, and one of the best actresses I have ever worked with“.

In addition, Silvestre revealed that what he likes most about the artist is that he sees her as an inspiration for his niece because of “her empathy, he listens to her, and because stomp and is leaving a very beautiful mark on the world“.

“I’m crazy about her, what do you want me to tell you …“, he closed looking at his partner, who kissed her hand.

Lali Espósito and Miguel Ángel Silvestre on Spanish TV. TV Capture

Somewhat nervous and blushing, Lali replied amused: “I’m going to use one of your expressions: ‘Fuck, man!’“And, seconds later he joked:”All this is because we got married in April and we came to tell people“.

After Miguel Ángel’s compliment, the actress acknowledged: “I adore him, he is a great companion, a love. I got really excited … just brought me down to earth with these wordsHe just made me understand that the most important thing is always this, what you have left from this job, which are your friends, the people you love. “

“Y what beautiful words, love, I love you“, he thanked his partner once more looking him in the face.

After the interview, both shared images of that moment in their stories of Instagram. And Miguel Ángel was surprised to share a montage made by his own mother talking about Lali.

The story that Miguel Ángel Silvestre uploaded to his Instagram with his mother’s comment. Instagram Capture

“My mother sends me this photomontage that she has made from the sofa and says: ‘honey, there is love’“, revealed the Spanish actor. To then finish off with the answer he sent to his mother:”Much mom, Lali is everything“.

