On board a boat and taking advantage of the good weather that left the sky this weekend in the Region of Murcia. Thus, the actors Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Asier Etxeandía could be seen around Cabo de Palos, where they are recording the new season of Sky Rojo.

The Netflix series, which is now shooting its third and final installment, stars Verónica Sánchez, Yanny Prado and Lali Esposito, who play three women who escape from their lives in a brothel pursued by the two actors who are now on land Murcia.

Neighbors and tourists in the area witnessed how the cast was preparing to shoot this part of the series in the Region of Murcia, where they could see the good atmosphere and affection that the two actors profess. Miguel Ángel Silvestre himself shared on his social networks an image at the controls of the boat that will take him through Murcian waters, while Asier Etxeandia uploaded a ‘storie’ on his Instagram profile in which he stated that “two who want to work together”.

The Sky Rojo series, which is in its filming phase, will be released throughout 2022. It will be then when it will be possible to check which landscapes of the Region of Murcia appear in this series.