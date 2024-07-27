Miguel Ángel Santos (Valencia, Venezuela, 53 years old) does not remember a presidential election in Venezuela more important than the one that will be held this Sunday. “Perhaps the election that put (Hugo) Chávez in power was more important,” says the economist, “but at that time we did not know it.” For the first time in 25 years there is a possibility that the opposition will come to power, which would open the door to a restructuring of the debt and an economic recovery.

In an interview with EL PAÍS, the academic and dean of the School of Government and Public Transformation at the Tecnológico de Monterrey (TEC) says that the lifting of oil sanctions by the United States would be insufficient for the country to begin rebuilding its economy. The only thing that can make a significant difference, according to him, is for the opposition to come to power.

Ask. How is the Venezuelan economy heading into Sunday’s elections and how is it different from other elections?

Answer. Even though there has been a recovery since 2021, given that the economy lost 75% of its size between 2014 and 2021, when they say it recovered 3% or 4% or 5% in one year, we are talking about a significantly lower base. The collapse of the Venezuelan economy is the largest collapse of any economy ever recorded worldwide, which has not been preceded or accompanied by a civil war. There is the case of Liberia, which lost 90% of its GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in a decade, but derived from a civil war. Everyone has in their mind that Venezuela is an oil country, so to give people an idea: if you take all the barrels produced and divide them by capita, between 2000 and 2010 it was between 40 and 45 barrels per person per year. Today it is eight. That is the economy we are talking about, an economy that has become so impoverished that it has led to a diaspora of about a quarter of its registered population, that is, between seven and eight million Venezuelans.

P. Serbian activist Srdja Popovic calls the acceptance of economic collapse by an autocrat in order to retain power “the Maduro model.” With recent economic measures and the possible relaxation of sanctions if Maduro legitimately wins the election, could we be seeing an end to the “Maduro model” in Venezuela?

R. There is a moment that marks a certain departure from this Maduro model, but not its end. The economic collapse reaches its climax in 2020 and with this hyperinflation, one of the longest ever recorded in history, also ends and several things happen. First, the government stops printing money to finance public spending, but that does not solve the problem. There was very little difference between printing money and people earning more during hyperinflationary episodes and not printing money and drastically reducing spending. We are talking about the fact that the minimum wage today is $3.50 a month. For me, the difference is nominal. Venezuela is like a movie theater where you were sitting and you didn’t see anything. Everyone stopped and well, now you’re standing, but you still don’t see anything. Inflation has been lowered, but projections for the end of this year are between 30% and 35%. And then there is a draconian policy of bank reserves. The government still prints some money, but to prevent this money from generating so much inflation, it has greatly increased the percentage of this money that must remain in the banking system and cannot be given out via credit. That is, on the one hand, it slows down the flow of money and on the other hand, it takes away the amplification of the flow of money. This has reduced the banking system to a minuscule size. This Maduro model has no chance of getting Venezuela out of misery, it has no chance of significantly reducing poverty. What has occurred is a nominal adjustment through completely draconian mechanisms. The exchange rate has stabilized, hyperinflation has dropped and since it was at a very low point of economic activity, there is some growth. But basically this means that Venezuela has stabilized at a level where no country would want to stabilize.

P. Today there is talk of a real possibility that the opposition will win the election. What did the opposition do this time that is different from other elections?

R. In my experience with these processes in Venezuela, the two moments of greatest opposition unity are 2012 and 2024. What do these two processes have in common? Primary elections with massive participation from which a strengthened political leader emerged who became the standard-bearer. In 2012 it was Henrique Capriles, who won a presidential election by a wide margin, with more than 60% of the votes in the primaries. And now it is María Corina Machado, who has won a primary held in a much smaller country and in much more adverse conditions and has managed to win with more than 90% of the votes. What I have learned is that it is much more likely that the other political forces will align around the leader who has been established through an open primary process. That did not happen in other processes, such as the one in 2014. The other thing is the economy. When I was part of Capriles’ presidential campaign team in 2012, the average Venezuelan consumed 64% more in volume than 15 years before. It was extraordinarily complicated to explain to people that this was being paid for with oil and debt and that it was not sustainable. Today, the gigantic economic collapse and the loss of family members through the massive migration process have brought the country to such a critical situation that this opposite option would undoubtedly win if the process is open, fair and transparent.

P. Where would an opposition government start to rebuild the economy?

R. In these 25 years, there have been many transition plans and they all have three elements in common. By the way, all the ideas of the people close to the campaign of Maria Corina Machado and Edmundo Gonzalez are still organized around these three elements. The first is to establish market mechanisms. Chavismo created controlled prices, controlled interest and exchange rates, a law of maximum profit. In short, it created a structure that essentially dismantled the market mechanism and replaced it with a centralized planning system whose destructive effects were not evident until the international price of oil fell. To rebuild, the first thing to do is to reestablish market mechanisms through a series of decrees so that the market begins to function and the few resources that Venezuela has begin to go towards the areas where the greatest value is generated. In this way, the wheels of the economy begin to turn and they could even attract some investment. The second is to restructure the external debt estimated at 160 billion dollars, depending on who you believe. Because, that is another thing that readers need to know: there are no statistics on the Venezuelan economy. The last fiscal statistics were published in 2011. The balance of payments and growth statistics, in 2018. You and I are having this conversation six years later, presuming that we understand certain things, but in reality we do not have the figures. Venezuela’s external debt could be three or four times the GDP. There is no country that is capable of recovering at the pace that Venezuela needs to recover with such external debt, inherited from these 26 years of Chavista administration. The debt must be restructured with the support of the International Monetary Fund. And, finally, private investment must be attracted to the oil industry. Venezuela is not going to get out of the current situation with oil alone, but it is the lowest lever it has. We can start there to generate resources that can be invested in other parts of the economy and make the country a little more competitive for investments not associated with natural resources. Legal schemes could also be created to attract private investment.

P. That is a transition scenario, what happens if Maduro stays in power?

R. Venezuela will not have any chance of recovering significantly if there is no political transition. I tell you this with sanctions and I tell you this without sanctions. In this scenario that you propose, there are two possibilities: Maduro wins and is recognized internationally or it is announced that Maduro won when in fact all the statistics and the results of the opposition indicate that this is not the case. In neither scenario can one think that the country would experience an investment attraction of the magnitude necessary to grow in a way that allows you to stop migration. Inflation would continue to fall, the economy would remain at the tiny and miserable size that it has at the moment and emigration due to lack of opportunities in the country and the problems for our neighboring countries would continue. I do not see much difference between Maduro winning and being recognized or not being recognized in economic terms. Honestly, I do not see a significant difference, because in both cases the country would be unable to attract the large amounts of investment that it needs to produce an accelerated recovery that reverses the collapse.

P. I get the impression that the stakes in this election have never been higher. Do you think this is an exaggeration?

R. It is not an exaggeration. Whether Maduro stays in power or there is a political transition, these are two completely different planets. I was born in 1970 and I don’t remember an election where so much was at stake.

