After the shocking victory against Vélez in Liniers, Boca’s week with the Superclásico as a goal for Sunday seems to have only one big unknown: defense. It is that in the rear, Miguel Ángel Russo will test Carlos Izquierdoz to know if the central marker responds to the physical demands after 10 days of his intercostal injury. Reach? Will he play despite not being in full swing? Who leaves if the sub-captain returns?

The studies that were made after the game against Sarmiento in La Bombonera on 2/28 had revealed a chondral injury in the sterno-costal union that made it impossible for him to continue on the court against Junín’s. At 48 hours, Izquierdoz began to train in observation with the club’s doctors and with a protective belt in the area. However he missed the games against Claypole and Velez.

Marcos Rojo gets ready in Boca.

The pain and discomfort persist in the footballer during the training sessions but he is also aware that if it is necessary to make an effort it will be for this match. That is why the chance of anesthetizing the area is not even ruled out so that at least he can play the match against those of Marcelo Gallardo.

Izquierdoz accompanied the team despite not playing. (Photo: Marcelo Carroll).

The great concern on the part of the coaching staff, however, has to do with the risks of putting a footballer on the playing field who is not full and with an annoyance that, before Sarmiento, did not let him run normally or make displacements typical (and repeated) during an encounter. Thus, the rehearsals of the week will be important to know whether or not they can count on it.

In the last three games they ended up playing Lisandro López and Carlos Zambrano (Boca received a goal in each game) and they still did not show to be oiled in their performance as a couple. In fact, the Peruvian continues to have deficiencies in the marks and he is uncomfortable as a second defender and López, who stands out for his passing game, was easily headed in by goals from Claypole and Vélez. Something else: Russo insists, with both, that they must have a clearer exit for the team.

If Izquierdoz is available, Russo will have to figure out who accompanies him. Will he revalidate Zambrano or will he seek to reduce the risk to put Lisandro López and reissue the starting defense of 2019 and part of 2020? While, Marcos Rojo entered the last stage of his leveling to keep up with his teammates and the idea of ​​the coaching staff is as soon as possible to be able to see it in action in an official match. For now, the former Manchester United has been doing reduced football jobs and participated in football practices with the rest of his teammates.

Marcos Rojo and Miguel Angel Russo. (Photo: Javier Garcia Martino – Photogamma).

If Izquierdoz does not recover in time and Red is not yet ready to play, there will only be a pure central marker on the bench: Renzo giampaoli. The youth has not yet made his official debut but he has been training with the professional team since the Russo cycle began. Another detail: in the last game of Reserva, the left-back Agustín Sández played as a left-handed central defender. Was it a test to have it as an alternative?