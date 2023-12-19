Miguel Ángel Russo achieved a new title in his career on Saturday, when his team, Rosario Central, was crowned champion of the Argentine League Cup. by defeating Platense 1-0 in the final.

Now, Central is preparing to play the Champions Trophy against River Plate, champion of the Professional League, this Friday at 7 pm, Colombia time, in Santiago del Estero.

Russo, in his celebration, has always had Millonarios in his head, the team with which he won the 2017-II League, in a historic final against Santa Fe, and then, the 2018 Super League, although he did it from a distance because it was in the middle of cancer treatment. The duel against Nacional was directed by his assistant, Hugo Gottardi.

Russo, in his statements after the title with Rosario Central, had already remembered the title achieved with the blues.

Hours later, Millonarios released a video in which Russo sends a greeting to the blue fans on another anniversary of the 15th star of the albiazules.

Which Millos player would Russo like to have at Central?

In an interview with VBar Caracol this Tuesday, Russo assured that he remains aware of everything that happens with Millonarios.

“I talk when I can, they call me or I call, I still talk to some players. I am attentive to everything, I am very happy, the relationship I have with the club is very special, they are attentive to me, I am attentive to them. “They have helped me a lot in my career and I really hold them at a very high level,” he noted.

Russo was asked which Millonarios player he would take, if he could, to Rosario Central. “It's difficult, because today, first I have the full quota of foreigners, it has many good millionaire players, good kids, a very good job. If not, I would take Mackalister (Silva), I have no problem, Macka is an exceptional and different player, to whom I send a big hug.” express.

Mackalister SIlva, champion with Millonarios. Photo: Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO

Silva has just turned 37 years old and has just been called up for the first time to the Colombian Senior National Team, in which he debuted against Venezuela and then provided the assist for Carlos Andrés Gómez's goal that meant the 3-2 victory against Mexico.

