MMiguel Ángel Russo left a great mark on Colombia. He managed Millonarios for two years, and in the second half of 2017, he brought them their 15th star in the Colombian League, in a very memorable final against Independiente Santa Fe.

Few people knew that, while the team was on its way to the title, Russo was facing a tough personal battle: he was fighting prostate cancer. He emerged victorious. He had to leave for his country for a while and his assistant, Hugo Ernesto Gottardi, was in charge of the team for several months. A historic phrase came out of that battle: “Everything is cured with love.”

Until the beginning of this month, Russo was the coach of Rosario Central, which he helped win the League Cup last year. However, his appearance began to cause concern.

In statements to Cadena 3 in June of this year, Russo spoke about his situation: “This has a lot to do with it, there are times when one has a lot on one’s mind and is worried about different situations or things to be defined, but ultimately I don’t… It may be something emotional, but health, thank God… If all the studies come out fine, there is no problem, that’s how it is. I need controls,” he declared.

Finally, on August 2, he left Rosario Central and said goodbye in a video in which he said it was the best thing for the club.

Miguel Ángel Russo visits children with cancer in Rosario

The Argentine coach made a very nice gesture on Friday: he visited the pediatric oncology ward at the Víctor José Vilela Hospital in Rosario, where he gave out gifts to several children affected by the disease.

“I have to make this public, but I prefer anonymity. This hospital needs to be given things. The first thing is love and affection. These people are fully committed (volunteers) and the children and their families need it too,” said Russo, quoted by the TyC Sports portal.

Russo spoke about his current health, after leaving the technical direction of Rosario Central. “I am fine. My hair has even grown, for those who said I was sick. I am fine, calm, looking to the future in a normal way,” he said.

