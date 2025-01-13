Miguel Ángel Rodríguez threatens the attorney general again after his summons: “He is going to go backwards”

Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s chief of staff, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, has once again threatened the State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz, after learning that he will have to testify as being investigated in the Supreme Court. “It’s going to go inwards,” Rodríguez assured in his usual tone on social networks.

The judge of the Supreme Court has called for Álvaro García Ortiz, attorney general of the State, to be investigated on January 29, in the case of the alleged leak of documentation of Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s partner. A day later, the provincial prosecutor of Madrid will appear and the judge also charges Diego Villafañe, lieutenant prosecutor of the Technical Secretariat of the Prosecutor’s Office, who will testify on February 5.

In a message on X, Rodríguez has reacted, without citing him, to this information known this Monday. “I already told you that the State Attorney General and many other friends were going to go ahead!”, said Ayuso’s chief of staff. “I warned you, prosecutor,” the message closes.

Rodríguez himself had to appear last week before the judge investigating this case as a witness, as responsible for the distorted leak that subsequently led to rectification by the Prosecutor’s Office. In his statement, Rodríguez lied when he assured that no one from elDiario.es contacted him to verify the information that this medium revealed last March. As a witness, Ayuso’s chief of staff was obliged to tell the truth, which caused the story maintained by the partner of the president of the Community of Madrid to be questioned in the case in which he accuses García Ortiz of revelation of secrets.

It was not the only message of this type published by Rodríguez this Monday night, he also targeted the journalist Silvia Intxaurrondo.