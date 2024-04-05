Miguel Ángel Rodríguez once again slanders the EL PAÍS journalists who investigate the case of Ayuso's partner

The Madrid president's chief of staff, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez (MAR, as he is known), has once again defamed the EL PAÍS journalists who are investigating the case of Isabel Díaz Ayuso's partner. In a tweet at eight in the afternoon and in a WhatsApp message sent minutes before to journalists, Rodríguez has insisted for the third time in two weeks on the slander that the reporters of this newspaper harass minors and has launched a hoax about a news that this newspaper reported this Friday: the ruin caused in a restaurant by the unauthorized renovations in the apartment where Ayuso lives. According to the president's chief of staff, the premises did not have insurance at the time of the destruction. This newspaper had previously verified that not only did it have it, but the day it was canceled: when it had to close permanently after the work without permission on the apartment where Ayuso lives.

The renovations to the Ayuso couple's apartment caused serious damage in a restaurant due to falling sewage.



His new attack occurred after EL PAÍS revealed this week that the works on the apartment purchased by Ayuso's partner, Alberto González Amador, were done without permission. In addition, the renovation caused two floods that forced the closure of the restaurant on the ground floor of the building and led to ruin for a couple of hoteliers. This Friday elDiario.es has published that González Amador has admitted that the work did not have permits and is trying to legalize it.