



Alvaro Valles was one of the names that appeared most strongly linked to the Betis during the last summer transfer market. The goalkeeper reached an agreement with the green and white team, but the UD Las Palmas He did not let the footballer leave when he understood that the Betic proposal did not meet his expectations. Valles’ contract with the Canary Islands team ends next June and from January he will be free to negotiate with other clubs. UD Las Palmas has tried to replace the goalkeeper without success and has decided to leave him without playing until he accepts the contract extension proposal, something that Valles does not seem to be willing to do and about which he spoke this weekend Miguel Angel Ramirezpresident of the yellow team.

After the victory that Las Palmas achieved in Montjuic against Barcelona with a great performance by Jasper Cillessen, Ramírez was asked about Valles’ curious situation, which accumulates six months without playing: «We have signed two great goalkeepers. What happens with Valles… He is a great goalkeeper, but with the contractual situations between the club and the player there comes a time when if they are not resolved in favor of both parties and only one of the parties can be favored, then It’s already a bad business, then I had no choice but to make that decision. It was a risky decision, but it turned out well.».

Betis currently has three goalkeepers in its squad (Rui Silva, Adrián San Miguel and Fran Vieites). For the goalkeeper born in La Rinconada to be part of the green and white team, one of the three goalkeepers would have to leave.