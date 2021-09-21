Miguel Ángel Pichetto was forceful this Monday when analyzing the scenario left by the defeat of the ruling front in the PASO. The Auditor General of the Nation maintained that this result caused a notorious shock, not only in the bowels of the national government, but also of the institutions.

“In defeat, the reaction was very bad, put stability in check of the Government and the institutions of Argentina. The Government inflicts very strong damage on itself with this whole process, “said the candidate for vice president of Cambiemos in the 2019 elections, together with Mauricio Macri.

In dialogue with TN, the lawyer and former national senator considered that the changes in the Cabinet were “consequence of that electoral defeat, of the internal agreements and the realities of power, where the powerful figure of that coalition, which is the Frente de Todos, always was and continues to be the vice president ”.

He also pointed out that the modifications, both at the national and provincial levels, point to “Try to improve electoral performance” of the ruling party, which lost with Together for Change in two of the most important districts of the country, such as the City of Buenos Aires and the province of Buenos Aires.

“One of the great defeated he was the governor of the province of Buenos Aires (Axel Kicillof). He lost the vision of poverty, of social control, of the Cuban world of doctors, the ‘stay at home’, the subsidy as the only engine of politics … that he lost ”, he listed.

He also found other culprits for that defeat: “It was the endless quarantine and the crisis that it generated in the people, especially in the suburbs. A world of informal work, in black, for which the only slogan of the government for ten months was’ stay at home‘”.

“The theme of the plan is exhausted, the speech of the Vatican, of the poor. Argentina has to get out of the hand of an intelligent capitalism and employment ”, he suggested.

In parallel, he argued that “the placement of (Juan) Manzur as Chief of Staff has to do with a slightly more federal view of politics and of ties with the governors ”and that the designation of Martín Insaurralde aims to“ recover the dialogue with the mayors who control the province of Buenos Aires, who were a little ignorant ”.

Confidence for November

For Pichetto, the national government lost valuable time trying to escape the labyrinth into which he entered after the PASO, due not only to the unfavorable results but also to internal quarrels.

“The Government lost a week and the second is also going to lose. If Together for Change works with conviction, determination, and consolidates its world of ideas that gravitated in the last 20 days of primary school, we can win the election”, He predicted.



At the same time, ruled out the possibility of forming “a national agreement” to balance the country’s situation, within the framework of a hectic institutional agenda.

“There is no framework for that. We are in a stage of elections and that scenario has to be a posteriori. Forward, discussions have to be in Congress, where is the popular representation ”, he remarked.

