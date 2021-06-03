The Auditor General of the Nation and former candidate for vice president of Together for Change, Miguel Ángel Pichetto, questioned on Wednesday the management of the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, considering that Argentina is going through “an economically complex situation” and the national official ” does not speak “.

“An economy minister who does not speak is dramatic. We are in a complex situation economically, with inflation. Last month 4.8%, this month it will be at 4-odd, and the minister does not speak, “Pichetto pointed out.

In statements to radio With you, the former presidential candidate continued: “He is not the minister of debt, he is the minister of Economy of the Nation. You have to set a course, sit down with the employers, with the workers. I really do not understand”.

In addition, he questioned some economic measures of the Alberto Fernández government, such as “closing the meat export market,” and added: “There are things that are wrong, so I have my doubts about the direction of the country.”

For Pichetto, “Argentina is going to be important when they release market forces, when there are rules, when they work the way the world works.”

Miguel Ángel Pichetto said he had “doubts” regarding “the direction of the country.” Photo: Nicolás Ríos

In this context, he stated that “the Argentine problem is that it does not believe in capitalism, which is the only model that works in the world “, and warned that in the country there is a view where” all the poor are good and the entrepreneurs are bad. “

“Must defeat this worldview of poverty, where it would seem that being an entrepreneur, businessman or producer is bad and the only good thing is to be poor, “he stressed.

Along these lines, Pichetto criticized the position of the social leaders Juan Grabois, Emilio Pérsico and Luis D’Elia regarding the role that the national Executive should have: “Now the managers of poverty, the Persians, the Grabois and the D’Elia They are saying that you have to get a job. How lucky that ideas are penetrating from time to time. “

“Peronism was always capitalist. The (former president Juan Domingo) Perón who came to the country, to die later, said that governing was generating work. The political subject of Peronism was the worker, not the displaced person or the plane,” he emphasized.

Referring to the management of Mauricio Macri’s government, Pichetto pointed out: “There was a very complex moment in 2018. Argentina had a structural debt problem that has dragged on for a long time.”

“It may be that some (political leaders) have not learned, but in any case the departure of Argentina is not due to these mechanisms of intervention on the economy,” shot the former presidential candidate.

Finally, he acknowledged that “the previous government had mistakes“, and sentenced:” In 2018 there were two devaluations and also him tariff system it had a strong impact on society, I think they are the causes of defeat (in the presidential elections of 2019) “.

AFG