With criticism of Kirchnerism, quotes from Juan Perón -especially “The one from 1974”– and claims to Carlos Menem, Miguel Pichetto and Joaquín De la Torre launched the “Republican Peronism” with an act in San Miguel. “We must defeat the world of poverty”As one of the slogans, the former candidate for vice president of Mauricio Macri raised.

With the aim of targeting a sector of the Buenos Aires electorate that is opposed to or disenchanted with the Government, with center-right profile, the speeches coincided in proposing as axes the “defense” of work and production, the questioning of the growth of social assistance, the reduction of taxes for businessmen and the “recovery of the street” to combat insecurity and drug trafficking.

“Perón spoke of workers. The unemployed must be helped for a while. Then you have to go looking for work. It is necessary to make profound reforms. We have to work for lower the tax burden on entrepreneurs”Said Pichetto, closing speaker at the San Miguel Rugby club. “They deliver plans and sleep soundly, they think they have ended poverty. Enough of the present state, we want an efficient state. We need the State to help those who produce and work ”, De la Torre had said. Before that, the senator from Salta Juan Carlos Romero and the provincial legislators from Buenos Aires Claudia Rucci and Catalina Buitrago spoke.

The plan to arm the “Republican Peronism” had emerged at the beginning of last year, although the launch was postponed due to the pandemic and also to allow the management of the Frente de Todos to pass and evaluate the scenario of possible landslides to incorporate leaders of the PJ.

Among some 1,200 attendees, in this presentation there was no news in this regard. In the first rows sat Eduardo Menem, Miguel Angel Toma, host Jaime Méndez, mayors such as Hernán Bertellys (Azul), Guillermo Britos (Chivilcoy) and Manuel Passaglia (San Nicolás), former communal chiefs such as Jesús Cariglino (Malvinas Argentinas), Luis Acuña (Hurlingham) and Gilberto Alegre (General Villegas). Hernán Lombardi was the “Sent” from PRO: Macri supported the launch with a video in the preview.

The former vice president candidate spoke at the San Miguel Rugby club Photo Rafael Mario Quinteros.

“They tell us that we are old. The wind is old and it still blows ”, said Pichetto, who praised the Menem government (“ it stabilized Argentina and wanted to modernize it ”) and proposed to advance with reforms along these lines:“It is essential to change labor regulations. The SME has to have a very flexible entry and exit system ”. He also asked to “recover” the Armed Forces and called Julio Roca a “national hero” when speaking of the “risk of the pseudo Mapuche with leftist ideology” in Patagonia. “We must rescue Perón from ’74,” he closed.

“Today the formula is Fernandez to the Government, La Cámpora to power. They threw Perón out the window. Today the State is used for its own benefit ”, De la Torre had said, noted in the race for the seat occupied by Axel Kicillof. “The province is not unfeasible, what is unfeasible is that it is governed by people who do not know it,” he said. Rucci considered the Frente de Todos as a “Tricky and liar progressivism”. Romero also vindicated “Comrade Menem” and questioned the Government: “They take us to the club of Latin American dictators.”

#RepublicanPeronism

Today we present the new space of Republican Peronism, focused on production, the value of work, and respect for institutions. We continue to add to consolidate the opposition space. pic.twitter.com/J2Az8OgSfw – Miguel Ángel Pichetto (@MiguelPichetto) March 11, 2021

Only Pichetto made a reference to Together for Change: “We are going to swell Republican Peronism now consolidate the opposition coalition to win again in 2021 and 2023 ”. The rest was conditioned to the negotiations for the assembly of the lists: to the “generosity” of the founding partners, marked in the previous one.

Defining the candidacies will not be easy. De la Torre joins those who will seek to be on the ballot this year. The nomination of María Eugenia Vidal would appease the disputes, although that definition in any case will come later. Meanwhile, in San Miguel, the act ended with the Peronist march.

Look also

