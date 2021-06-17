The electoral race got off to a strong start ahead of the STEP of September and the players are already moving the board. For example, Miguel Ángel Pichetto – a former Kirchner strongman in Congress and then a former vice-president of Together for Change – said he would have liked former minister Florencio Randazzo to join the Macrista opposition project.

“I have had a chat. I have, personally, great respect for himl, but I have explained my position to him. I made an important decision, I accompanied Mauricio Macri and I believe that today we must consolidate the opposition space and that there is a wide space ”, Pichetto said in a radio dialogue with LaOnceDiez.

Added: “I would have liked Florencio Randazzo to join to the opposition coalition, I think he is an interesting figure, but I cannot answer for him. The versions indicate that he would already be determined to compete from his own list ”.

In this framework, Pichetto emphasized his place in the macrista armed forces: “We are working within the opposition coalition, we are not going to run from that place. We are not in a third way. I respect everyone but I believe that Argentine politics will be strongly polarized“.

In that sense, for the former senator “on one side is the Government with its center-left project, with a very complex policy of economic intervention, of intervention in the meat market, and on the other hand, there is the coalition of Together for Change, which must also be consolidated with the space of the Republican Peronism ”.

In the last hours, his own Randazzo was a definite candidate. “We are putting together an electoral alternative. More than electoral, government, facing 2023, which has an intermediate season that is 2021. “

“We are forming an alliance with leaders of politics, of civil society. But, fundamentally, to generate a proposal for the problems that Argentina needs to solve. We are going to compete this year, but with prospects for the year 2023, transmitted the former Minister of Transport K.

In the Randazzista space, the hosts of Roberto Lavagna, Juan Manuel Urtubey, the neighbors, leaders who were in Cambiemos and some radicals would drink.

“International politics is a catastrophe”

Pichetto once again pointed to the national government in matters of international politics, this time because of Argentina’s abstention in the OAS vote against Nicaragua.

“Argentina is outside the world, next to dark countries and dictatorships, breaking even the policy of defense of Human Rights that has been a bulwark from the Front for Victory and from Néstor Kirchner onwards, “the leader conceded.

But then he criticized: “There have been some recent events that are catastrophic.”

Pichetto then listed: “President (Daniel) Ortega, of Nicaragua, who he is already a dictator and just stop all opponents; withdraw from the complaint for violation of human rights in Venezuela; be with Hamas, which is a terrorist group. “

A sequence that added to “not having met (Jair) Bolsonaro” and “not having consolidated Mercosur and fighting with the Uruguayan president” led the former senator to conclude that “international politics it’s a catastrophe”.

“We must avoid voting for Clemente”

Finally, Pichetto warned about the economic situation in the country in the context of the pandemic, stating that “there are a lot of merchants throughout the country who are melting” So what “People are going to go to a very strong social claim.”

“What is happening below, in the suburbs, is very complicated. I went through it and it no longer reaches the plan. You notice that many of those who lead social movements are talking about work, when it was not within their vocabulary the word work. They say now that the plan is not enough, “he said.

In this context – and in reference to the famous character of the cartoonist Caloi – Pichetto argued that “we must try to avoid the repetition of 2001” and ensure that people “do not get angry with politics and I ended up voting for Clemente, like in 2001 ”.

DS