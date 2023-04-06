This Wednesday, April 5, the president counselor of National Electoral Institute (INE), Guadalupe Taddei, appointed Miguel Ángel Patiño Arroyo as the office manager Executive Secretary of the organism.

Prior to this position, Patiño Arroyo was the executive director of Liaison with Local Electoral Public Bodies of the INE.

Now, he will begin to occupy the position left by Edmundo Jacobo Molina, who resigned on March 28.

Who is Miguel Ángel Patiño Arroyo?

He has a law degree from the Universidad Latina de América, Campus Morelia, Michoacán.

He completed postgraduate studies, obtaining a diploma in Political Analysis from this same Educational Institution. He has a Master’s degree in Applied Public Management and a Diploma in Project Administration from the Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey; He completed his Master’s studies in Electoral Institutions and Procedures from the INE and is a candidate for a PhD in Political Science from the Complutense University of Madrid, Spain.

He entered the Federal Electoral Institute via an opposition contest as Vocal Secretary in District 05 in the State of Veracruz, in 2001.

In 2005 he held the position of Vocal Secretary in the Local Executive Board in the State of Tabasco; in 2007 and 2008 he served as Head of the Delegation of the Federal Electoral Institute in that same entity; from 2011 to 2015 he served as Director of Regional Operations in the Executive Directorate of Electoral Organization. He was appointed temporary Technical Secretary of the Commission for Links with Local Public Bodies, performing the corresponding functions from June to October 2014. In November 2015, he was appointed Head of the Technical Unit for Links with Local Public Bodies.

He has given various conferences on the topics of the Mexican Political System, Electoral Processes, Political Culture, Electoral Observance, District Counts, Electoral Legislation, among others; likewise, she has taught the Modules on Electoral Crimes and Means of Electoral Challenge in Diplomas in Electoral Matters.