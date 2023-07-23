Sunday, July 23, 2023, 2:16 p.m.



Last Thursday, July 20, the Tata of Miguel Ángel Muñoz, the actor’s great-grandaunt, died at the age of 98. He himself confirmed the loss of the person he practically raised and who in recent years had gained popularity that even led him to star in a Netflix documentary.

Muñoz has dedicated some emotional words to her to say goodbye, describing her as a “teacher”, “muse” and “great love”. “The most special love story I’ve ever experienced,” the interpreter has acknowledged.

«I cannot write here anything else that I have not expressed to you throughout the 40 privileged years that I have been able to live by your side. This makes me very happy because it is important to express love for our loved ones while alive, “Muñoz wrote in the dedication to his Tata, whom he thanks for taking care of him” so much and so well.