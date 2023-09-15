Friday, September 15, 2023
Miguel Ángel, Millos fan who received euthanasia, nominated for Fifa awards

September 15, 2023
in Sports
Miguel Ángel, Millonarios fan

Close


Close

Miguel Ángel, Millonarios fan

Miguel Ángel, Millonarios fan.

Photo:

PHOTO BY PAOLA MOYANO @Pao1696

Miguel Ángel, Millonarios fan.

He is in the shortlist to win the award for best fan of the year.

Not only Linda Caicedo has been nominated for The Best FIFA awards for Colombia. Along with her, a Millonarios fan could win in the category of best fan of the year.

Miguel Angel moved the country when he asked, before receiving the euthanasiawhich allowed him to meet the staff of his beloved team.

That was last May 10, a day before leaving after years of suffering from a terminal illness, when the club fulfilled his dream, prior to a match against Alianza Petrolera for the BetPlay League.

Full of hope, and accompanied by his family, Miguel, who was diagnosed with a terminal illness, received the warm greetings of all the Millonarios players, who were moved by his presence.

The presence of the fan and his family was possible thanks to the management of Paola Molano, a fan ambassador who was a cheerleader for the team and who today lives the feeling of soccer from the stands.

“It was a difficult moment and meeting a person like that gives you a lot of encouragement to face everyday life because sometimes you complain about little things and start crying and that left us a big message.”said Juan Pablo Vargas after that meeting.

Miguel Ángel competes with an Argentine Columbus fan and his baby and with Fran Hurndall, from England.

How can you vote for Michelangelo? You must go to https://www.fifa.com/the-best-fifa-football-awards/fifa-fan-award, register and follow the instructions.

The Colombian is in the third option. Voting is open from this Thursday and will close on October 6.

FUTBOLRED EDITORIAL

