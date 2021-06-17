Esmeralda Sanchez

“The accident on metro line 12 in Mexico City cannot stop being a political issue,” the former head of government considered during his visit to Saltillo. Michael Angel Mancera, by reiterating that will not comment on the matter until the investigations are completed about what caused the crash.

When attending a forum on palliative care in the capital of Coahuila, the now senator for the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) stressed that at the moment the opinion does not mention the period in which he was responsible for the service and on the contrary, it points to a stage prior to its administration.

“Regardless of that, we are not going to make any consideration until the three phases are concluded, I am not mentioned in the opinion, on the contrary it refers to a previous stage.”

Accident investigation on Metro Line 12

He reiterated his willingness to collaborate with the capital authorities in the demarcation of responsibility and stressed that everything that was done on his part is recorded in the logs and files of the line itself.

He clarified that so far he does not have any element to talk about a possible “Witch hunt” by the federal government and added that he hopes he does not go that way.

He even pointed out that so far he has not observed a demarcation video towards his counterparts at the time Marcelo Ebrard and Claudia Sheinbaum, but he noted that he will be attentive to the line that these events follow.

He added that “this issue inevitably touches politics, but the healthy thing is to move away from that border” and described the study that has been done so far as solid and based on the opinion of experts, however, he added that they should wait for the conclusion of the July and August phases.

He recalled that the next phase is precisely on the issue of maintenance, so he reiterated, we will have to wait for it.

