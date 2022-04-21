Colombian rider Miguel Ángel López shook this Thursday in the Tour of the Alps and won the fourth stage of the race.



The Astana team cyclist, who had a chaotic stage last Tuesday, attacked this Thursday 3.5 kilometers from the finish line and crowned the stage in the 142.4 km of the track.

‘Supermán’ entered with a time of 3 hours, 29 min and 4 s. Thibaut Pinot was second, seven seconds behind the Colombian. Romain Bardet came third with the lot of the leader of the race, Pello Bilbao, 15 s behind López. Santiago Buitrago from Bogota also entered with that group, but in seventh position.

(We recommend: Luis Díaz reveals what Klopp is like and what has been the most difficult in Liverpool).

The attack of ‘Superman’

“This morning we left convinced that it was a nice ending. We have known how to do things as we proposed: that my teammates were in the breakaway and that I was in the peloton calm because we knew that the arrival was going to be very ‘just'”, López declared after the race.

This Friday will be the last stage of the Tour of the Alps. The terrain, short (114 km), but quite winding.

(Also: Luis Díaz: the incredible transformation of his family home in La Guajira).

General ranking

In the general classification, the Spaniard Pello Bilbao, from Bahrain, continues to lead with a time of 15 hours, 41 minutes and 27 seconds. Colombian Éiner Rubio, from Movistar, is sixth, 16 seconds behind. Santiago Buitrago, from Bahrain, is ninth, with the same stopwatch.

SPORTS