The news of the dismissal of Miguel Angel Lopez for the team Astanawho argued that he had discovered “new elements that show the probable connection with Dr. Marcos Maynar”, arrested in May of this year for an investigation into the distribution of prohibited substances by Operation Ilex, could have delicate consequences.

The newspaper Marca warned that the Colombian could be sanctioned for life, something similar to the case of Lance Armstrong, although it is an issue that is not very clear, since there are no serious arguments and so far the investigation has not yielded a concrete result. The versions indicate that López could have received a dose of menotropin,

What is menotropin?

Menotropin, also called human menopausal gonadotropin, is a hormonal medication that is commonly used in the treatment of fertility disorders.

But menotropin can be used to increase sports performance since it is “an analogue of growth hormone that favors the increase in muscle mass and fluid elimination before the start of the last Giro d’Italia in Hungary,” said the ABC newspaper. from Spain.

And he added: “The menotropin would have been indicated by Dr. Maynar and sent to Hungary, where it was allegedly received by Vicente Belda García, the son of former director Vicente Belda who works as an Astana masseur.”

EL TIEMPO inquired with sources in Colombia, who warn that if it is proven that López received a menotropin injection, the suspension would be four years and four more would fall due to complicity. And if there are more accusations it could be for life, if they add up.

The sanctions code of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) indicates that if the runner distributed prohibited substances “the period of disqualification will be from a minimum of four years to a maximum of disqualification for life”, although, for now, only speaking of possible consumption.

SPORTS

